Varsity roundup: McDonogh upsets top-ranked Garrison Forest in field hockey

Sep 27, 2019 | 11:21 PM
Field hockey

No. 9 McDonogh 2, No. 1 Garrison Forest 0: Blake Cunneen scored off an assist from Izzy Marsh and Ally Pitts added an insurance goal as the Eagles (6-5) upset the area’s top-ranked team.

No. 3 Spalding 3, Maryvale 1: Bridget Donovan had a hat trick for the Cavaliers (7-2-1) and Emma Buchanan scored for Maryvale, which received nine saves from Lizzie Francioli.

South Carroll 2, Fallston 0: Meghan Radnoff had a goal and an assist for the Cavs (6-3), who got five saves from Rachel Hagler.

Football

Broadneck 42, Annapolis 0: Josh Ehrlich was 15-of-25 for 224 and two touchdowns passing and also rushed for 64 yards to pace the Bruins. Davion White carried 15 times for 130 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Broadneck, which exploded for 21 points in the third quarter.

Dan Shea added four receptions for 124 yards for the winners.

No. 12 Franklin 42, Milford Mill 7: Alex Jones had a fumble recovery for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass to help the Indians (3-1).

Boys soccer

Centennial 4, Hammond 1: Bryson Baker, Andrew Fritz, Cameron Grable and Kevin Salazar all scored for the Eagles, who also got 11 saves from Paul Russell.

Girls soccer

No. 2 Archbishop Spalding 3, Urbana 2: Sophie Thibeault scored twice and Julia Ritter added a goal for the Cavaliers (7-0-1). Megan Garmey and Kelly Jones had assists and Emma Murray recorded two saves for the winners.

Liberty 1, Bel Air 0: Alanna Wray scored off an assist from Maia Burger to propel the Lions (6-0) and Caitlin Mullholland made eight saves.

Volleyball

Maryvale 3, AACS 0: Sophie Savick has 20 assists, five kills, seven digs and two aces as the Lions won, 25-14, 25-20 and 25-21. Caitlin Shaffrey had seven kills and seven digs and Clair Neff added 11 kills and six dig.

