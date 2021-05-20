City boys lacrosse defeats Poly, 16-8, to complete perfect season

The City boys lacrosse team had one leftover starter from the 2019 Baltimore City championship team: senior D’Andre Chaney. He proved to be special.
In Thursday’s season finale, Chaney finished with six goals and three assists to lead the Knights to a 16-8 win over rival Poly, completing a perfect 9-0 mark.
Freshmen Ben Caplain (four goals, two assists) and Sebastian Chaney (three goals, one assist) helped on attack while goalie Abe Caplain made 11 saves in the win.
City coach Anthony “Merc” Ryan praised his senior for his offensive productivity (60 goals and 42 assists this season) and, more importantly, his leadership in helping set the young Knights up for continued success.
“D’Andre was able to quarterback us through the season,” Ryan said. “He scored a ton of goals, but got everyone involved and up to speed playing high school ball. We knew we had a lot of young guys and he definitely did his part and was a great asset with his on-the-field training.”
The Knights, who outscored opponents by a 13-goal margin, also got strong play from freshman midfielder Ansen Park and senior faceoff specialist Daniel George, who completed his first season at the position.
Girls badminton
Forest Park 6, Ben Franklin 0: On Senior Day, the Foresters closed the season in dominant fashion with a sweep against the Bayhawks to finish with a 3-0-1 mark. The team started the season with only three experienced players.
Makayla Moore finished 3-1 at No. 1 singles, followed by La’Myrah Jackson (3-1, No. 2), Arstarria Harper (4-0, No. 2) and Andrea Jones (4-0, No. 4). Jasmine Perry and Inanda Shehan finished 3-1 at No. 1 doubles and Kara Brown and Taliyah Jackson a perfect 4-0 at No. 2 doubles.
In the classroom, the Foresters had a collective GPA over 3.5 with all four seniors set to attend college in the fall.