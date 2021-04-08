xml:space="preserve">
Jason Hasson ends tenure as Calvert Hall basketball coach

By
Baltimore Sun
Apr 08, 2021 10:16 AM

Calvert Hall announced basketball coach Jason Hasson will not return to the post next season.

Hasson, who will remain with the school as a faculty member in the social studies department, spent three seasons as coach after replacing former coach John Bauersfeld.

The Cardinals went 5-8 with an 0-7 record in the Baltimore Catholic League, falling to top-seeded and eventual league runner-up St. Frances in the opening round of the playoffs, during a condensed 2021 season.

The school announced a search for a new coach will begin in the coming weeks.

— Glenn Graham

