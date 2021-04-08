Jason Hasson ends tenure as Calvert Hall basketball coach

Calvert Hall announced basketball coach Jason Hasson will not return to the post next season.
Hasson, who will remain with the school as a faculty member in the social studies department, spent three seasons as coach after replacing former coach John Bauersfeld.
The Cardinals went 5-8 with an 0-7 record in the Baltimore Catholic League, falling to top-seeded and eventual league runner-up St. Frances in the opening round of the playoffs, during a condensed 2021 season.
The school announced a search for a new coach will begin in the coming weeks.
