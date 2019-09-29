Varsity roundup: Mount de Sales, Curley, Bel Air coast in soccer

Girls soccer
Mount de Sales 2, Catonsville 0: Seniors Paige Rivers and Grace Gower scored for the Sailors (6-1) and Megan Matsko made eight saves.
Boys soccer
No. 2 Curley 6 St. Augustine Prep (N.J.) 2: The Friars (8-1-1) got goals from Kenny Clapp, Victory Bravo, Brady Geho, Scott Giampa, Tyler Harry and Zachary Sutherland.
Bel Air 5, Perry Hall 0: Emre Sipos scored twice and Dan Tridone, Andrew Argentieri and JT Moran all had goals for the Bobcats. Goalie Ben Cook recorded his fourth straight shutout.
Volleyball
Peninsula Catholic 3, Archbishop Spalding 0: Alison Rib led the Cavaliers in a losing effort with 19 digs, while Maggie Seerey added six kills and Alyssa Gunther had 10 assists.
No. 4 Mount de Sales 3, No. 8 Bel Air 2: Mount DeSales (13-2) defeated the Bobcats (7-3), 14-25, 25-17, 25-23, 23-25, 15-9. The Sailors were led by led by Kelenna Onukwugha (15 kills), Mary Grace Goyena (13 kills) and Chidinma Onukwugha (11 kills).