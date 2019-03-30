Varsity roundup (March 30): Gracie Driggs helps St. Mary's draw away from Penn Charter

Gracie Driggs controlled 12 draws and scored twice to lead St. Mary’s to a 9-6 victory over Penn Charter on Saturday in girls lacrosse.

Bryce Pfundstein and Rosie Davis also scored two goals and Jo Torres had nine saves for the Saints (3-3), who overcame a two-goal halftime deficit.

No. 13 Severna Park 8, Severn 4: Alex Miller and Haley Betch each scored two goals, while Theresa Bragg, Genevieve Mullery, Rachel Spilker and Maddie Brady added a goal apiece as the Falcons defeated the cross-town rival Admirals.

Delaney Ott made four saves for Severna Park (3-0).

Katie Galway, Sam Van Gieson, Bella Lynch and Eva Gormley each provided a goal and Arielle Hillock made 14 saves for Severn (0-6).

Browse photos of spring sports in the Baltimore area during the 2019 varsity season.

Boys Lacrosse

TOWSON 8, No. 13 MARRIOTTS RIDGE 6: Leighton Beckindel scored four goals to lead the Generals to the upset. James Dugan had a goal and an assist for Towson and Colin Kelley led Marriotts Ridge with 11 saves.

St. Mary’s 15, Spalding 7: Garrett Nilsen finished with four goals and four assists and Ian Krampf produced three goals and four assists to lead the Saints over the Cavaliers on Friday night.

Nick Lilly provided four goals, Scout Ripley added two goals, Allen Hockenberry and BJ Burlace each had a goal, Wes Schmidt made 12 saves and Zach Dudley won 19 of 24 faceoffs for St. Mary’s (4-3).

Softball

Patterson Mill 6, North Harford 3: Dakota Pitts pitched a four-hitter, allowing two earned runs for the victory and also went 2-for4 at the plate and scored twice. Mackenzie Horton went 3-for-3 and Allie Cichocki and Maddie Buher both had two hits for the winners.

Baseball

No. 2 Archbishop Spalding 9, Elsinore (Calif.) 3: Josh Moylan finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs and Thomas Joseph also went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs as the Cavaliers defeated the Tigers from California.

Ethan McCormick tripled and drove in a run, Shane Hulbert also tripled, Cory Blohm doubled and drove in a run, Adam Barclay and Daniel Ashbeck each had an RBI and Nick Botsaris earned the victory in relief, tossing two innings, allowing one hit and striking out two for Spalding (6-2).