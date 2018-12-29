Varsity roundup (Dec. 29): No. 1 Mount St. Joseph and No. 2 St. Frances lose in boys basketball tournaments

Boys basketball

Miller (Va.) 48, No 1 Mount Saint Joseph 45: The Mavericks (12-1) led 24-18 at the half and beat the Gaels (12-2) in the championship of the Benedictine Capital City Classic in Richmond. Miller beat No. 15 Gerstell, 61-32, Friday to advance to the title game.

Bella Vista (Ariz.) 55, No. 2 St. Frances 46: Addison Patterson had 17 points and 10 rebounds and the Bears became the first team from Arizona to win the National Title game of the Chick-fil-A Classic in Columbia, S.C., in the tournament's 17-year history. Carlos Alexander led the Panthers (14-3) with nine points. St. Frances trailed 23-22 in the first half. Bella Vista beat nationally-ranked Sunrise Christian (Kansas), 71-64, and the Panthers beat St. Benedict (N.J.), 53-44, to advance to the title game. St. Frances beat Memphis (Tenn.), 58-57, in the first round.

Maret (D.C.) 58, No. 6 Boys' Latin 42: Yale-bound E.J. Jarvis had 30 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Frogs (9-1) past the Lakers (15-3) at the Governor's Challenge in Wicomico. Cameron Spencer had 14 points and Sam Grace had 10 points for Boys' Latin.

Winston Churchill 65, Hammond 64: The Bears (6-2) lost on a buzzer-beater to the Bulldogs (5-2) at the Governor's Challenge in Wicomico. Jaylen Wiggins and Micah Henry both finished with a game-high 21 points.

Girls basketball

No. 9 Chesapeake-AA 54, Atholton 31: Haley Downin had 14 points and Corinne Castle had 13 points to lead the Cougars (7-1) past the Raiders (2-6) in the championship of the All About the Girls Holiday Showcase at Wise.

ARCHBISHOP SPALDING 59, AACS 41: Ryann Evans of Archbishop Spalding was named the Most Outstanding Player at the Annapolis Area Christian School Christmas Classic after leading her team to a victory over AACS in the championship game on Saturday.

Brelynn Young was also named to the All-Tournament Team for the Cavaliers, who outscored the Eagles by 20 points in the second half after trailing by two at halftime. Morgan DeBeary led AACS on Saturday with 20 points, 10 steals and five rebounds and was named to the All-Tournament team, while teammate Reniyah Ross, who had seven points on Saturday, was also named to the All-Tournament Team.

SEVERNA PARK 43, NORTHERN 23: Julia Ryan scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Falcons on Saturday in a consolation game at the AACS Tournament. Rachel Spilker followed with nine points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals and Lena McLaughlin grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds to go with her six points for the Falcons.

Baltimore Sun staff contributed to this article.