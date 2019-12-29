Chandler Johnson went 3-for-6 from the line in the final 1:04 of play to lead Franklin over Edgewood, 60-58, at the Overlea boys basketball tournament Saturday.
The Indians (5-2) trailed 58-57 before Johnson, who finished with 21 points, made the three free throws. The Rams (5-2) led 26-22 at the half before Franklin took control in the third quarter.
“It was a game of spurts,” Franklin coach Dave Iampieri said. “We took the lead in the third quarter then they came back, but we survived.”
No. 2 St. Frances 94, No. 12 Milford Mill: The Panthers proved why they are the nation’s No. 22-ranked team, capping a strong weekend.
Playing in the first St. Frances Academy Holiday Showcase, the home team had four players in double figures. Jahmal Banks, Adrian Baldwin, Tevin Curtis and Jamal West were among the double-digit scorers and combined for 60 points.
Curtis came off of the bench to add 18. He kept up the fiery nature of the St. Frances (14-1) offense with an onslaught of 3-pointers (4) in the third quarter — scoring 16 points during the period.
— Kyle J. Andrews
Glenelg Country 40, Seton Hall (N.J.) 49: Noah Batchelor (12 points) executed a catch-and-shoot in the closing seconds and made the game-winning 3-pointer to lift the Dragons (6-3) over the Pirates (4-3) at the Governor’s Challenge. The score was tied six times and the game featured 12 lead changes.
No. 14 Loyola Blakefield 60, Bellarmine (Wash.) 35: Mitch Fischer scored 17 points and the Dons (9-4) went on a 20-2 run in the third quarter to pull away from the Lions (3-4) at the Strake Jesuit tournament in Houston. The Dons face the host Fighting Crusaders (5-11) on Monday.
Boys’ Latin loses two: The Lakers (3-5) lost two games at the Boardwalk Classic in the McAlarnen bracket at the Wildwood Convention Center in Wildwood, N.J. Boys Latin fell 45-29 to host Wildwood Catholic (N.J.) on Friday and 52-49 to Wildwood (Fla.) on Saturday.
No. 10 John Carroll 67, Prince Avenue (Ga.) 28: Jalen Bryant scored 16 points and Tyson Commander had 14 points to lead the Patriots (8-2) over the Wolverines (4-4) Friday at the Pinecrest Christmas tournament in Cumming, Ga. John Carroll will face the host Paladins (7-5), coached by former Calvert Hall coach John Bauersfeld, in Saturday’s championship.
Oakland Mills 81, Richard Montgomery 77, OT: The host Scorpions (5-2) outscored the Rockets (5-2, 15-11 in overtime to win the championship of the Oakland Mills tournament. Truth Norton had a game-high 24 points for the Scorpions. Gerstell beat North Caroline, 92-48, in the consolation game.
Annapolis 68, Takoma Academy 56: Craig Pratt tallied a game-high 20 points, while Dimauri Johnson and Malik Carrol netted 12 points apiece, as the Panthers topped the Tigers at the Fred Stauffer Cap City Classic.
Southern 58, Crossland 31: Jay Carter netted 19 points and Russell Dandridge added 13 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs over the Cavaliers in the Gray Division Championship of the Northern Patriot Holiday Tournament.
Chapelgate 50, Mount Hebron 49: Senior guard Jordan Praylow made the go-ahead jumper with 25 seconds left and then made the clinching stop on defense as time expired to lift the Eagles (7-7) over the host Vikings (4-5) at the Mount Hebron Holiday tournament.
— Brett Kennedy
Girls basketball
Oakland Mills 55, Westminster 50: Jaiden Harris scored 19 points and Jazmine Washington had 16 points to lead the host Scorpions past the Owls in the championship of the Oakland Mills tournament.
Clarksburg 61, Centennial 52: Centennial almost made a 20-point comeback against Clarksburg, but the Coyotes hung on.
Clarksburg led 39-19 early in the third quarter, but the Eagles, led by Brook Anderson’s 3-point shooting, cut the deficit to three points several times in the fourth period to almost complete the comeback. However, sophomore Mia Smith and the rest of the Coyotes stayed strong to hold on for the triumph.
Clarksburg improves to 6-0 with the win, while Centennial falls to 2-5.
— Jacob Calvin Meyer
Wootton 49, Century 47: Eva Brandt had 14 points and 12 rebounds, but the Knights (3-5) fell to the Patriots (3-4). Wootton led 25-16 in the first half.
Hammond 59, Indian Creek 50: Jocelyn Fogle posted a double-double in the Golden Bears’ win. Fogle scored 18 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, dished out five assists and tallied three steals. Fogle scored 14 of her 18 points in the second half.
Wrestling
South River Duals: Nolan Lunsford (120) and Isaac Barber (138), two Seahawks who both finished unbeaten over the weekend, boosted the hosts to a 37-18 victory over Kent Island as South River finished 8-0 at its tournament.
South River’s James Purnell also avoided defeat all weekend, claiming the medal at 195.
Latest High School sports
— Katherine Fominykh