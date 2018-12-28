Varsity roundup (Dec. 28): No. 5 Dulaney boys basketball team suffers first loss in triple OT

Ryan Conway and Cameron Byers each scored 19 points for the No. 5 Dulaney boys basketball team that hung with national powerhouse Neumann-Goretti (Pa.) through two overtimes before falling 83-78 in triple overtime at the Governor's Challenge in Wicomico on Friday.

The Saints improved to 6-1 and the Lions fell to 5-1.

Dulaney trailed 36-20 at the half. Neumann-Goretti built a 22-point lead in the third quarter before the Lions rallied in the fourth quarter. Dulaney took a 53-53 lead on a 3-pointer by Isaiah Cornish (17 points) with four minutes left in regulation.

Saints'Christian Ings (20 points) hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds to tie the score at 59 and force overtime. The Lions had the ball with 20.4 seconds left in overtime and a tied score of 66-66, but failed to convert. The game was tied at 74 after two overtimes. Dulaney got within 78-76 with 1:53 to go in the third overtime, but was outscored the rest of the way, 5-2.

Ja'cor Smith had a game-high 24 points for Neumann-Goretti.

No. 1 Mount Saint Joseph 73, Archbishop Ryan (Pa.) 47: James Bishop scored a game-high 28 points and Ausar Crawley had 15 points to lead the Gaels (12-1) past the Raiders (5-4) in the second round of the Benedictine Capital City Classic in Richmond. Mt. St. Joe faces the winner of Miller (Va.)/Gerstell in tonight's championship at 6:15 p.m.

Hereford 60, St. Joseph by the Sea (n.Y.) 57: The Bulls (5-2) held off a late rally by the Vikings to win at the Governor's Challenge. Mason Greenspan and Jack Callis each scored 12 points for Hereford, which faces Osbourn Park (Va.) today at 11:45 a.m.

Loyola Blakefield 66, Canisius (N.Y.) 56: Cam Smith had 14 points and the Dons (10-6) went on a 19-2 run in the second half to beat the Crusaders (4-2) at the St. Pius X Christmas Classic in Atlanta.

South River 65, C. Milton Wright 48: Quincy Haughton scored 20 points, but the Mustangs (5-3) fell to the Seahawks (2-5) at the Glen Burnie tournament. South River led 35-20 in the first half.

Lansdowne 58, Ben Franklin 55: Marcus Sessoms had 14 points and a second-half rally carried the Vikings (4-2) past the Bayhawks (4-2) in the championship of the Mistletoe Madness at Chesapeake-AA.

Hammond 53, Kent County 47: The Bears (6-1) led by Jaylen Wiggins with 22 points and Micah Henry with 19 points, outscored the Trojans (2-4), 14-11, over the final eight minutes to win at the Governor's Challenge.

—Kyle Stackpole,

Baltimore Sun Media Group

Atholton 69, Wellsville (N.Y.) 31: Brothers Justin and Jordan Oates combined for 19 points and the Raiders (4-1) jumped out to a 22-point lead in the first half over the Lions (6-2) at the Josh Palmer Classic.

—Kyle Stackpole

Thomas Stone 73, Centennial 59: The Eagles (4-3) trailed 36-28 at the half to the Cougars at the J.T. Bogle Invitational in Glen Burnie.

"The tournament helped us get better," Centennial coach Chad Hollwedel said. "There was a stretch today where it got away from us a little bit, but other than that, it's a close game the whole way."

The stretch Hollwedel was referring to came at the start of the third quarter, when Thomas Stone went on a 17-4 run that turned a three-possession game into a 20-plus point lead in about four minutes. Centennial (4-3) eventually returned to its identify of sound defense and disciplined offense but dug itself too deep of a hole to climb out of.

Leading the Eagles on Friday were all-tournament players Ryan Hollwedel (12 points) and Joey Sedlacko (11 points) as well as Stafford Smith and Matt Schickner, who combined for 20 points. Defensively, they executed their game plan of limiting all-tournament guard Kevin Skidmore (eight points) but fell victim to the Cougars' offensive versatility. Tournament MVP Gary Grant led all scorers with 21 points, while Shawn Barclay added 15 points and Leonardo Wilson chipped in nine points.

—Kyle Stackpole

Glen Burnie vs. Long Reach: With the game tied at 34 with three minutes to play in the third quarter, coaches and referees agreed to call the game due to poor floor conditions.

The Gophers (6-2) and Lightning (4-7) will be co-champions of the J.T. Bogle Invitational's White Division, but the game will officially go down as a no contest.

—Kyle Stackpole

Girls

No. 9 Chesapeake-AA 55, Dunbar 42: Haley Downin scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Cougars (6-1) past the Poets (2-4) at the All About the Girls Holiday Showcase at Wise.

Chesapeake faces Atholton in today's championship at 2:30 p.m.

Annapolis 42, Wilde Lake 25: Angel Colbert scored 22 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead the Panthers (3-5) past the Wildcats (1-6) in the Fred Stauffer Capital City Classic tournament.

—Katherine Fominykh,

Baltimore Sun Media Group