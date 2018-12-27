Varsity roundup (Dec. 270: Ryan Conway up to challenge for Dulaney; Mir McLean scores 1,000th point for Roland Park

Ryan Conway scored 23 of his 30 points in the second half to lead No. 5 Dulaney boys basketball to a 70-64 victory over St. Georges (Del.) in the Governor's Challenge in Wicomico on Thursday night.

Conway 13-of-15 from the free throw line, including 11-of-13 in the second half to help seal the win.

Neumann-Goretti (Pa.) 68, Gilman 65: The Greyhounds (4-5) put together a 7-3 rally over the final three minutes, but came up short against the nationally ranked Saints (5-1) at the Governor's Challenge in Wicomico. Neumann-Goretti's Christian Ings went 1-for-2 from the line for a 66-61 advantage with 1:51 left to play. Gilman got within 66-65 on a putback by Jalen Rucker with 30 seconds left. Ings made a layup with 12 seconds left for the final score.

Sidwell Friends (D.C.) 66, No. 4 Patterson 55: Marvin Price scored 27 points on 11 of 19 shooting, but the Clippers (5-2) fell to the Quakers (10-2) at the Governor's Challenge in Wicomico. Price, who is considering offers from Rutgers and Seton Hall, had a torn meniscus in March.

No. 9 Annapolis Area Christian 86, Blake 73: Aaron Celcis led all scorers with 26 points and RJ Forbes had 23 points as the Eagles (9-1) beat the Bengals (2-4) in the first round of the Severna Park Christmas tournament.

No. 10 Meade 90, La Plata 49: Mazhi Thames scored a game-high 28 points to lead the host Mustangs (6-2) in their fourth win in a row by beating the Warriors at the Route 175 Classic. Meade will face High Point in today's final at 6:30 p.m.

Loyola Blakefield 53, Bishop Kenny (Fla.) 35: The visiting Dons (9-6) opened with a 13-4 run and beat the Crusaders (5-5) at the St. Pius X Christmas Classic in Atlanta.

Long Reach 84, C. Milton Wright 58: Elijah Modeste scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Lightning (4-7) past the Mustangs (5-2) at the Bogle Invitational in Glen Burnie. Quincy Haughton had 18 points for C.M. Wright, which trailed 40-27 in the first half.

Ben Franklin 55, Chesapeake-AA 52: Tayvon Williams scored 15 points to lead the Bayhawks (4-1) past the host Cougars (2-5) at the Mistletoe Madness tournament. Ben Franklin faces Lansdowne in today's championship at 7 p.m.

Northeast 105, Chesapeake Science Point 26: Brandon LeBarron led all scorers with 18 points and was one of seven players in double-figures in the host Eagles' win at their Holiday tournament.

Indian Creek 51, Gwynn Park 42: Khalil Williams had 18 points and 12 rebounds and Khiyon Washington added 12 points and eight assists for the Eagles (6-5) at the Waldorf Holiday Classic.

Girls

No. 2 Roland Park 60, Pickerington Central (Ohio) 50: Mir McLean had 19 points, including her 1,000th career point, to lead the Reds (9-0) past the Tigers (8-1) at the Title IX Classic in Washington, D.C.

Southern-Garrett 38, Arundel 36: Ramyah Yearwood scored 12 points, but the visiting Wildcats (4-3) fell to the Rams (3-4) at the Overtime Live Holiday tournament. Southern outscored Arundel, 16-14, in the fourth quarter.

Northeast 68, Severn 37: Allyson Willis scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Eagles (6-1) past the Admirals (0-8) at the Queen Anne Hyde Holiday tournament. Morgan Skinner had 12 points and Jenn Pongnon had 11 points for Severn.

South River 67, Hammond 40: Ashlynn Burrows had 18 points and six rebounds and was one of three Seahawks (6-0) in double-figures in their victory at the Howard Tournament.

Annapolis 45, Central 24: Elizabeth Gilman had 16 points, eight steals, three rebounds and an assist to lead the Panthers (2-4) over the Falcons (1-3) at the Fred Stauffer Cap City Classic.