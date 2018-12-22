St. Frances caps unbeaten football season with 43-14 win

Blake Corum had two rushing touchdowns to lead No. 1 Saint Frances to a 43-14 victory over host Lee County (Ga.) in the State Champions Bowl Series Saturday night.

Corum capped a six-play, 80-yard drive with a 55-yard touchdown for a 7-0 lead with 10:45 left in the first quarter. His second touchdown run was 87 yards on a third-and-12 with 9:34 left in the third quarter for a 26-14 lead.

The two teams traded scores in the first half. The Trojans (15-1) answered Corum's first score with a 16-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Toole to Chauncey Magwood with 3:02 left in the first quarter. It was the first time an opponent scored against the Panthers starting defense all-season long.

St. Frances (10-0) defense recovered when Clinton Burton stripped the ball and Osman Savage had a 40-yard fumble return for a touchdown and a 14-7 Panthers lead with 12 seconds left in the first quarter.

Lee County came back again with a 2-yard touchdown run by Shaun Kimbrough with 9:41 left in the half and tied the game at 14. St. Frances would surge ahead again on a 19-yard touchdown pass from John Griffith to Traeshon Holden for a 20-14 lead with 6:46 left in the first half.

Saint Frances' defense quieted the Trojans in the second half while scoring 23 points of their own.

Boys basketball

No. 6 Boys' Latin 75, West Nottingham 68 : MVP Sam Grace scored 23 points and Cameron Watts had 22 points to lead the host Lakers (11-2) past the Rams (1-5) in the championship of the Laker Invitational.

Girls basketball

Reservoir 68, Catonsville 65, OT: The Gators (5-2) used 3-pointers to beat the Comets (3-3) in the championship of the Catonsville tournament. Reservoir's Tiffany Hooker made a 3-pointer as time expired in regulation to force overtime and Kate Abunassar made a 3-pointer in overtime to win. Reservoir outscored Catonsville, 8-5, in overtime. Emily Dorn finished with a career-high 34 points, including her 1000th career point for the Gators.

Bryn Mawr 38, Severn 28: Brooke Vinson and Virginia Oursler each scored eight points to lead the Mawrtians (5-3) past the Admirals (0-7) in the consolation game of the Catonsville tournament. Morgan Skinner had a game-high 13 points for Severn.

Wrestling

LaPlata Duals: South River wrestlers went 6-2 this weekend at the LaPlata Duals.

The Seahawks defeated LaPlata, Huntingtown, King George, Northpoint, North Hagerstown and Lackey.

Top performers were Trenton Pucinelli and Ka'Ron Lewis, who both went 8-0. Mason Smith went 7-1 and Nolan Lunsford 6-2 for South River.

The Seahawks lost to Damascus and Stephen Decatur.

