Reservoir trailed by two points to start the second half of the championship game of the Catonsville Christmas Showcase girls basketball tournament Saturday. That’s when Tiffany Hooker took over scoring 28 of her game-high 35 points as the Gators (6-1) beat the host Comets (3-3), 53-49.
Ashley Dickey led Catonsville with 18 points. Reservoir will travel to Springbrook on Thursday.
Mercy 55, Fallston 43: The host Magic (6-2) beat the Cougars (2-6) at the Mercy tournament. Coach Mary Ella Marion (399-337) can claim her 400th career win today when Mercy hosts Our Lady of Mercy Academy (N.Y.) today at 11 a.m. Marion has coached the team from 1985 through 2013 and then returning last season. She guided the Magic to two Catholic League championships in the 1986-87 and 1996-97 seasons before the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland was formed and began play in the 1999-2000 season.
Concordia Prep 58, Severn 39: The Saints (8-4) went on a 20-6 run in the second quarter and beat the Admirals (0-9) in the consolation game of the Catonsville Christmas Showcase. Freshman Hailee Ford scored a game-high 22 points to lead Concordia Prep. Madison Vernon had nine points for Severn.
Archbishop Spalding 71, Peddie School (N.J.) 63: Koi and Kamari Sims each scored 20 points to lead the Cavaliers (6-3) over the Falcons (4-4) at the Annapolis Area Christian School Christmas Classic. Kamari was named tournament MVP and Koi made the All-tournament team.
Boys basketball
Boys’ Latin 65, St. Paul’s 27: Lorenzo Donadio (16 points) was named tournament MVP and the host Lakers (3-3) beat the Crusaders (5-5) in the championship of the Laker Invitational tournament. Other players singled out for All-tournament honors included: Mekhi Marcshall (Annapolis Area Christian), Oryne Stewart (Concordia Prep), Seth Higgins (St. Paul’s), Will Spencer (Boys’ Latin), Kendall Walker (Boys’ Latin) and Spirit Award winner Miles Moore (St. Paul’s).
Coppin Academy 55, No. 10 John Carroll 33: The Patriots (6-3) went 0-for-2 at the Bethleham Catholic tournament falling to the Golden Eagles (5-3) in the consolation game.
Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.) 73, No. 2 St. Frances 55: Tough defense by the Buffaloes (11-0) limited the Panthers (11-1) to 10 points in each of the first three quarters at the City of Palms tournament in Fort Myers, Florida, on Friday. Jahmal Banks scored 16 points for St. Frances, which faces West Oaks Academy (Fla.) today at 3 p.m.
Bishop Ireton (Va.) 104, No. 10 John Carroll 78: Jalen Bryanta scored 33 points, but the Patriots (6-2) fell to the Cardinals (3-4) at the Bethleham Catholic tournament on Friday.
Loyola Blakefield 59, Archbishop Spalding 56: The host Cavaliers (5-4, 5-2 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference Red Division) cut their deficit to 50-49, but the Dons (5-4, 2-2) answered with two baskets by Rece Gardner and eight straight free throws, two by Cam Smith with 25 seconds left, to win on Friday.
Oakland Mills 54, River Hill 51: DJ Hopkins scored 18 points to lead the visiting Scorpions (2-2) past the Hawks (1-3) on Friday. River Hill went on an 11-6 run in the fourth quarter, but the rally fell short.
Boys indoor track
MIAA meet: Gilman wrapped up the regular-season MIAA championship by capturing an 11-team meet Friday at the Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex. The Greyhounds scored 141 points, to outpace Calvert Hall (133). Mount Saint Joseph (64), Archbishop Spalding (55.5) and McDonogh (50.5) rounded out the top five.