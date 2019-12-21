Mercy 55, Fallston 43: The host Magic (6-2) beat the Cougars (2-6) at the Mercy tournament. Coach Mary Ella Marion (399-337) can claim her 400th career win today when Mercy hosts Our Lady of Mercy Academy (N.Y.) today at 11 a.m. Marion has coached the team from 1985 through 2013 and then returning last season. She guided the Magic to two Catholic League championships in the 1986-87 and 1996-97 seasons before the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland was formed and began play in the 1999-2000 season.