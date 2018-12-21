Varsity roundup (Dec. 21): St. Paul's boys basketball team advances to title game in North Carolina

The St. Paul's Crusaders (5-4) won through two rounds at the Bobcat Classic in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, St. Paul's won, 72-59, over the University School of Florida. Ziggy Reid led the Crusaders with 25 points, Anthony Smaldore had a career-high 19 points and Troy Barthelme had 20 points.

Friday, St. Paul's beat West Mecklenburg (N.C.), 56-42. Barthelme led with 21 points and Reid had 16 points. The Crusaders advance to today's championship game.

No. 5 Dulaney 87, Franklin 53: Che Evans and Isaiah Cornish each scored 22 points and the visiting Lions (4-0) beat the Indians (3-2). Dulaney led 38-28 in the first half.

No. 11 Annapolis Area Christian 53, No. 10 McDonogh 43: Eddie Scott scored 17 points and Dylin Borden had 10 points and visiting Annapolis Area Christian (8-1, 5-1 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference Black Division) won its seventh straight and McDonogh (7-3, 3-2) took its second straight loss.

AACS coach Doug Scheidt called the game a "defensive struggle" and noted the 8-7 score at the end of the first quarter. Schedit credited a shift in momentum at the end of the third quarter that carried over into a 21-19 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter.

Gerstell 64, St. Mary's 55: Anthony Carpenter had a game-high 22 points to lead the host Falcons (5-4, 1-0 MIAA B Conference) past the Saints (2-6, 1-1).

Loyola Blakefield 53, Calvert Hall 33: Brendan Fox had 13 points, including three 3-pointers to lead the visiting Dons (7-6, 4-3 MIAA A Conference Red Division) past the Cardinals (3-8, 0-6).

Loyola trailed 17-13 in the first half before taking a 42-25 lead in the third quarter. Calvert Hall was led by Amir Jenkins who scored a team high 11 points.

Girls

No. 9 South River 33, No. 11 Severna Park 28: The host Seahawks (5-0) went on an 11-4 run in the fourth quarter to beat the Falcons (3-2). Lena McLaughlin had a game-high 14 points for Severna Park.

No. 15 Mount de Sales 55, Liberty 27: Kristen Zaranski scored 14 points to lead the host Sailors (9-2) past the Eagles (2-4). Mount de Sales led 353-13 in the first half.

Arundel 58, Southern 38: The host Wildcats (5-2) went on an 18-6 run in the third quarter and the Bulldogs (1-5). Gianna Kronk had a game-high 21 points for Southern.

