Varsity roundup (Dec. 20): Connor Madsen's 35 points power Patterson Mill to basketball victory

Connor Madsen led the way again.

Madsen had a game-high 35 points and Patterson Mill won 79-40 over host North East in boys basketball Thursday.

The Huskies improved to 3-3 and the Indians fell to 0-6.

Patterson Mill led 43-17 in the first half. Madsen had a team-high 15 points in a 60-51 victory over host Bel Air on Tuesday.

Edmondson 66, Dunbar 59: Tra'shawn Lewis scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Red Storm (4-1) past the host Poets (1-3). Edmondson protected the ball and increased their lead in the fourth quarter.

Benjamin Franklin 63, Douglass 52: Tayvon Williams scored 19 points, including six 3-pointers, to lead the host Bayhawks (3-1) past the Ducks (4-1). Ben Franklin led 30-28 in the first half.

Wrestling

Archbishop Spalding wins: Dean Laumann (138); Drew Salazar (145), Caleb Zaruba (160), Tyler Savage (170), Matthew Parker (182), Dustin Radford (220) and Chase Lusk (285) all recorded a pair of wins for the Cavaliers in Wednesday's sweep of Boys' Latin (73-6) and Archbishop Curley (60-15).

Manchester Valley 46, Westminster 21: Manchester Valleyposted four pins and a technical fall to take down visiting Westminster. The Mavericks (6-5, 1-0 CCAL) received pins from Heathe Hernandez (120 pounds), Hunter Green (126), Adam Mattson (160), and Connor Livingston (220). Thomas Chenoweth won by tech fall at 152. he Owls fall to 1-8, 0-2.

Browse photos of winter sports in the Baltimore area during the 2018-19 varsity season.

Glenelg 69, Century 9: Carson Fitzgerald (106) posted a pin and Stephen Hurst (145) a victory for the Knights, who fell to 3-8.

Winters Mill 2-0 at tri-meet: The Falcons (6-4) took down host Gerstell 72-6 and handled Silver Oak 78-6. Brady Forte (106) and Russell MacDowell (145) went 2-0, while Cole Reinartz (152) and Alex Lowe (160) went 1-1. The Falcons and Rams dealt with numerous forfeits during the tri-match.

Wednesday's boys basketball

Meade 71, Oakland Mills 65: The visiting Mustangs (4-2) trailed early, but regrouped behind Mazhi Thames and Tre' Dunn to beat the Scorpions (3-2).

Thames made 10 2-pointers, three 3-pointers and went 3-for-4 from the free-throw line to finish with a game-high 32 points. Dunn had 11 2-pointers and went 2-for-4 from the line for 24 points.

Tough defense by Meade limited Daeshawn Eaton of Oakland Millsto 14 points. Meade led 57-47 to start the fourth quarter.

No. 12 C. Milton Wright 65, Western Tech 54: The Mustangs (5-0) built a 32-20 lead in the first half over the host Wolverines (1-3). C.M. Wright's Quincy Haughton and Western Tech's Walter Carr each scored 29 points.

No. 14 Atholton 48, Glen Burnie 44: The host Raiders (4-1) trailed the Gophers (3-2) for most of the game before putting up 24 points in the fourth quarter to win. Casey Parkins led Atholton with 15 points. Glen Burnie was up 16-13 in the first half.

Lansdowne 69, Owings Mills 68: Jerald Hurt had a putback with less than 30 seconds left to play to put the Vikings (2-2) ahead of the Eagles (0-4). Lansdowne led 32-22 in the first half.