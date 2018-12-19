Varsity roundup: Mazhi Thames, Tre' Dunn lift Meade to boys basketball triumph

Visiting Meade boys basketball trailed early, but regrouped behind Mazhi Thames and Tre' Dunn to beat Oakland Mills, 71-65, Wednesday.

Thames made 10 2-pointers, three 3-pointers and went 3-for-4 from the free-throw line to finish with a game-high 32 points. Dunn had 11 2-pointers and went 2-for-4 from the line for 24 points.

Tough defense by the Mustangs (4-2) limited Daeshawn Eaton of the Scorpions (3-2) to 14 points. Meade led 57-47 to start the fourth quarter.

No. 12 C. Milton Wright 65, Western Tech 54: The Mustangs (5-0) built a 32-20 lead in the first half over the host Wolverines (1-3). C.M. Wright's Quincy Haughton and Western Tech's Walter Carr each scored 29 points.

No. 14 Atholton 48, Glen Burnie 44: The host Raiders (4-1) trailed the Gophers (3-2) for most of the game before putting up 24 points in the fourth quarter to win. Casey Parkins led Atholton with 15 points. Glen Burnie was up 16-13 in the first half.

Lansdowne 69, Owings Mills 68: Jerald Hurt had a putback with less than 30 seconds left to play to put the Vikings (2-2) ahead of the Eagles (0-4). Lansdowne led 32-22 in the first half.

Girls basketball

No. 8 Chesapeake-AA 58, Atholton 48: The host Cougars (5-0) led by Haley Downin with 23 points and Summer Smith with 17 assists, broke away from the Raiders (2-5) in the second half. Chesapeake led 24-23 in the first half. Zhuri Cannon had 20 points for Atholton.

No. 10 Oakland Mills 58, Severna Park 38: The visiting Scorpions (6-0) outscored the Falcons (3-1), 14-2, over the first 10 minutes of the game and never looked back en route to a convincing victory.

Oakland Mills ended up putting four players — Jazmine Washington (18 points), Kiyah King (13 points), Aislynn Riggs (11 points, 12 rebounds and 9 blocks) and Marley Grenway (11 points) — in double figures scoring. Grenway, with a made jumper in the fourth quarter, eclipsed 1,000 points for her career.

—Brent Kennedy,

Baltimore Sun Media Group

No. 15 Mount de Sales 75, Western Tech 50: Abby Kuhn scored 22 points to pace the host Sailors (8-2) past the Wolverines (3-1). Mount de Sales led 37-19 in the first half.

Arundel 60, Glenelg 38: The host Wildcats (4-2) went on a 20-5 run in the second quarter to pull away from the Gladiators (2-4). Olivia LePage led Arundel with 14 points.

Wrestling

No. 14 C. Milton Wright 48, North East 24: The visiting Mustangs (3-0) broke a 21-all score by winning five-straight bouts from heavyweight to 126-pounds. Sawyer Surla got the wins going for C.M. Wright in the heavyweight class.

Havre de Grace 45, Elkton 24: Ben Long (170), Christopher Boyd (182) and Luke Hahn (195) each won during a 3-0 run to help the host Warriors beat the Golden Elks.