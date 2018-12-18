Varsity roundup (Dec. 18): Mount Carmel climbs over AACS in IAAM B basketball

Mount Carmel coasted to a 54-32 victory over Annapolis Area Christian School in an Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference basketball game Tuesday.

Sophomore forward Olivia Harris powered the Cougars (5-1) with 16 points, followed closely by senior Ayana Brim, who posted 12 points off the bench.

"That's a team that's hungry, that's been together for three years. We knew what we were in for," AACS coach Jim Domoracki said. "It's going to take us some time. We faced some adversity, but we're not going to make any excuses."

Though the Eagles (3-6) capably carved out space to pepper shots from the start, accuracy was not quite there.

As the Eagles tried for layups, the Cougars were on them like magnets, smothering every 2-point attempt AACS could have had in the first quarter to build an 11-9 lead.

"I took that for granted because we pretty much show up defensively every game," Cougars coach Rob Long said. "That's about average for us. Our defense always carries. Offense, yes, but defense always carries."

The Cougars relished their double-digit advantage as new players added to the board, including Brim, whose four points from the field elicited roars from the Mount Carmel faithful that had traveled to Severn.

"We give [Brim] those kinds of openings, she's smart enough to find it," Long said. "4.0 kid, you know? She brings that to the basketball court. She got some easy buckets, and that was the difference for us today."

St. Mary's 59, Arundel 41: Whitney Albert had 19 points and seven rebounds and Karry Kelliher tallied 12 points and pulled down 20 rebounds as the host Saints (6-3) handled the Wildcats (3-2).

Maggie Aumiller recorded a career-high 13 points and Claire Richardson contributed seven points, nine rebounds, six assists and four steals for St. Mary's.

Nikki Seven netted 17 points and had three steals, Arianna Harmon added 11 points and three rebounds and Heather Middleton had 12 rebounds for Arundel.

Winters Mill 40, South Carrol 35: Kolby Brown scored 15 points to lead all scorers in Tuesday night's Carroll County Athletic League girls basketball clash between Winters Mill and South Carroll, and the senior guard helped the Falcons secure a victory in Westminster.

Tamyra Timmons had six of her eight points in the fourth quarter for Winters Mill, which won for the first time this season (1-2, 1-1 CCAL). Rachel Tackett netted a team-high 12 points for the Cavaliers, who fell to 1-2, 0-1.

Boys basketball

No. 10 McDonogh 66, Archbishop Spalding 51: Curtis Jacobs scored a game-high 20 points and Dave Brown had 19 points to lead the Eagles (7-2, 3-1 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference Black Division) past the host Cavaliers (1-8, 0-5). Spalding went 7-for-25 from 3-point range.

ANNAPOLIS 77, GILMAN 72: Zion Green posted 26 points, eight rebounds and a steal and Byron Ireland added 20 points and seven rebounds as the Panthers knocked off the Greyhounds.

Craig Pratt accounted for 11 points, three rebounds and a steal and Demari Turner pitched in with nine points, five rebounds and an assist for Annapolis (3-1).

Wrestling

No. 10 Sparrows Points wins two: The Pointers (12-0) beat Loch Raven, 70-12, and Randallstown, 72-9.

Chesapeake-AA 53, Annapolis 23: Adam Taifouri (113 pounds), Victor Listorti (152), Devon Ambrose (160), Dustin Hoover (170), A. J. Richardson (220) and Zakary Hardin (285) each recorded pins and Chase Listorti (120) scored a technical fall as the Cougars defeated the Panthers.

CHESAPEAKE-AA 45, SEVERNA PARK 22: Aaron Golden (106), Jacob Rosenbloom (145), Devon Ambrose (160) and Chandler Booker (195) won with a fall apiece as the Cougars (12-3)swept the tri-meet by defeating the Falcons.

Arundel 59, Glen Burnie 18: Sean Quinn (106), Ryan Quilban (113), Joey McCampbell (138), Tiger Colunga (152), Vinnie Aurigemma (170) and Devon Thompson (195) all scored pins for the Wildcats in the victory. Ryan Mitchell, Adam Lake, Caleb Chaves and Amir Conwell all picked up forfeit victories. Glen Burnie got wins from Caleb Williamson (145), Glen Anderson (160) and Noah Cuervo (182) and Gabe Debow picked up a forfeit victory.

Baltimore Sun staff contributed to this article.