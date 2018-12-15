Sports High School Sports

Varsity roundup (Dec. 15): Mount de Sales upends 6th-ranked Catonsville in girls basketball

From Sun staff reports
Privacy Policy

No. 15 Mount de Sales basketball got invited to the Catonsville Cup for the first time last year and lost. Saturday, the Sailors (6-2) won convincingly with a 72-46 upset over No. 6 Catonsville.

Mount de Sales got to work early taking a 26-5 lead in the first quarter before expanding the lead to 45-15 at the half. The Sailors were led by Kristen Zaranski with 22 points and Abby Kuhn with 21 points.

The Comets fell to 1-2.

No. 2 Roland Park 61, Bishop Loughlin (N.Y.) 32: Game MVP Ja'Niah Henson scored 26 points, including six 3-pointers, to lead the Reds (7-0) past the Lions (3-2) at the She Got Game Classic at Athletic Republic 2.

No. 3 McDonogh 58, Imhotep Charter (Pa.) 43: Aleah Nelson made a fastbreak layup with less than a minute to go to score her 1,000th career point and lead the Eagles (4-2) past the Panthers (1-2) at the 695 Hoops Winter Classic at Institute of Notre Dame.

St. James 59, Friendship Collegiate (D.C.) 20: Skylar Treadwell was named the game's MVP and the Saints (3-3) beat the Knights (1-2) at the She Got Game Classic at Bishop Ireton.

Boys

No. 2 Mount Saint Joseph 77, Catonsville 26: Ausar Crawley had 16 points and Cam Sapienza had 15 points, including four 3-pointers all in the fourth quarter, to lead the Gaels (9-1) past the host Comets (0-5) in the Catonsville Cup.

James Bishop added 13 points for Mount St. Joe.

St. Vincent Pallotti 63, No. 6 Boys' Latin 58: The Panthers (5-4) were down by 10 points, but rallied to beat the Lakers (9-2) and advance to face Sidwell Friends (D.C.) in today's Bullis Holiday Classic championship at 1:30 p.m. Boys' Latin plays host Bullis in the consolation game at 11:45 a.m. The Quakers beat the Bulldogs, 55-46, in the other semfinal.

No. 10 McDonogh 60, St. Paul's 54: Ziggy Reid had 25 points and 10 rebounds, but the host Crusaders (4-3) fell to the Eagles (6-2). McDonogh pulled away on an 18-5 run in the third quarter.

Frederick Douglass 62, Archbishop Curley 57: The Ducks (4-1) made five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to take the lead and beat the Friars (3-3) at the Concordia Prep Showcase. Curley led 33-22 in the first half. Randy Turner and Darnelle Williams each scored 16 points for Douglass.

Copyright © 2018, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
48°