Varsity roundup (Dec. 15): Mount de Sales upends 6th-ranked Catonsville in girls basketball

No. 15 Mount de Sales basketball got invited to the Catonsville Cup for the first time last year and lost. Saturday, the Sailors (6-2) won convincingly with a 72-46 upset over No. 6 Catonsville.

Mount de Sales got to work early taking a 26-5 lead in the first quarter before expanding the lead to 45-15 at the half. The Sailors were led by Kristen Zaranski with 22 points and Abby Kuhn with 21 points.

The Comets fell to 1-2.

No. 2 Roland Park 61, Bishop Loughlin (N.Y.) 32: Game MVP Ja'Niah Henson scored 26 points, including six 3-pointers, to lead the Reds (7-0) past the Lions (3-2) at the She Got Game Classic at Athletic Republic 2.

No. 3 McDonogh 58, Imhotep Charter (Pa.) 43: Aleah Nelson made a fastbreak layup with less than a minute to go to score her 1,000th career point and lead the Eagles (4-2) past the Panthers (1-2) at the 695 Hoops Winter Classic at Institute of Notre Dame.

St. James 59, Friendship Collegiate (D.C.) 20: Skylar Treadwell was named the game's MVP and the Saints (3-3) beat the Knights (1-2) at the She Got Game Classic at Bishop Ireton.

Boys

No. 2 Mount Saint Joseph 77, Catonsville 26: Ausar Crawley had 16 points and Cam Sapienza had 15 points, including four 3-pointers all in the fourth quarter, to lead the Gaels (9-1) past the host Comets (0-5) in the Catonsville Cup.

James Bishop added 13 points for Mount St. Joe.

St. Vincent Pallotti 63, No. 6 Boys' Latin 58: The Panthers (5-4) were down by 10 points, but rallied to beat the Lakers (9-2) and advance to face Sidwell Friends (D.C.) in today's Bullis Holiday Classic championship at 1:30 p.m. Boys' Latin plays host Bullis in the consolation game at 11:45 a.m. The Quakers beat the Bulldogs, 55-46, in the other semfinal.

Brian Krista / Carroll County Times Westminster's Maddie Olexy releases a shot as she drives to the hoop against Manchester Valley during a girls basketball game at Westminster High School on Dec 14, 2018.

No. 10 McDonogh 60, St. Paul's 54: Ziggy Reid had 25 points and 10 rebounds, but the host Crusaders (4-3) fell to the Eagles (6-2). McDonogh pulled away on an 18-5 run in the third quarter.

Frederick Douglass 62, Archbishop Curley 57: The Ducks (4-1) made five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to take the lead and beat the Friars (3-3) at the Concordia Prep Showcase. Curley led 33-22 in the first half. Randy Turner and Darnelle Williams each scored 16 points for Douglass.