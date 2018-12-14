Varsity roundup (Dec. 14): Top-ranked St. Frances defeats Loyola in boys basketball

Boys basketball

No. 1 St. Frances 65, Loyola Blakefield 48: The visiting Panthers improved to 9-1, 1-0 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference Red Division, and the Dons fell to 5-6, 2-3.

No. 6 Boys' Latin 78, St. Mary's Ryken 55: The Lakers (9-1) scored 51 points in the second half to pull away from the Knights (2-6) in the first round of the Bullis Holiday Classic.

Boys' Latin faces the winner of St. Vincent Pallotti and Mercersburg (Pa.) in today's second round at noon.

St. Maria Goretti 60, No. 10 McDonogh 49: R.J. Blakney had 22 points to lead the visiting Gaels (7-1) over the Eagles (5-2). Dave Brown had 23 points for McDonogh.

Gerstell 74, Indian Creek 61: Khiyon Washington scored a game-high 25 points, but the Eagles (4-3, 0-1 MIAA B Conference) fell to the host Falcons (5-4, 1-0). Gerstell went on a 30-11 run in the second quarter.

Sidwell Friends 46, Glenelg Country 44: The Dragons (5-3) led 25-24 at the half before the game slipped away to the Quakers (6-2) at the Bullis Holiday Classic. "Got a super gritty win against a very well coached Glenelg Country squad," Sidwell Friends coach Eric Singletary said.

Girls basketball

No. 12 Severna Park 45, Arundel 33: Julia Ryan scored a game-high 19 points to lead the host Falcons (3-0) past the Wildcats (3-1).

Severna Park scored 11 points in the second, third and fourth quarters.

No. 15 Mount de Sales 62, Annapolis Area Christian 28: Abby Kuhn had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead the host Sailors (5-2, 3-0 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference) past the Eagles (2-5, 0-2).

River Hill vs Marriotts Ridge girls basketball at Marriotts Ridge, Friday Decemebr 14, 2018.

Chesapeake-AA 70, Glen Burnie 34: Haley Downin scored a game-high 20 points to lead the visiting Cougars (4-0) past the Gophers (0-4).

Redmond (Ontario) 54, Gersell Academy 25: Tyra Echevarria had 11 points, but the Falcons (2-5) fell to the Redhawks at the She Got Game Classic at Bishop Ireton (Va.) Redmond stretched its lead to 20 points in the third quarter.

