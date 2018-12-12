Varsity roundup (Dec. 12): Anya Walker's 17 points guide Mount de Sales to basketball victory

Girls basketball

No. 15 Mount de Sales 64, Mercy 21: Anya Walker scored 17 points to lead the visiting Sailors (4-3, 2-0 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference) past the Magic (0-5, 0-3). Mount de Sales led 43-10 in the first half.

Mount Carmel 53, Maryvale 32: Molly McAleer scored a game-high 18 points, but the host Lions (4-2, 0-1 MIAA B Conference) fell to the Cougars (4-1, 2-0). Mount Carmel led 27-7 in the first half.

Oakland Mills 56, Glenelg 18: Jazmine Washington scored a game-high 20 points to lead the host Scorpions (2-0) past the Gladiators (0-3).

Boys basketball

No. 6 Boys' Latin 62, Archbishop Spalding 45: The visiting Lakers (8-1, 3-0 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference Black Division) won their eighth straight beating the Cavaliers (1-6, 0-3).

No. 12 Annapolis Area Christian 56, Loyola Blakefield 53, OT: The visiting Eagles (6-1, 3-1 MIAA A Conference) picked up the tempo and outlasted the Dons (5-5, 2-2). Dylin Borden had 15 points for Annapolis Area.

No 13 Oakland Mills 63, Glenelg 60: The visiting Scorpions (3-0) outscored the Gladiators (0-2), 22-12, in the fourth quarter to win. Oakland Mills' Daeshawn Eaton scored a game-high 16 points.

No. 15 Atholton 87, Howard 52: The host Raiders (2-0) were led by Jordan Oates (19 points) and Albert Jackson (18 points) and outscored the Lions (1-2), 66-37, in the second half.

Browse photos of winter sports in the Baltimore area during the 2018-19 varsity season.

Franklin 79, Dundalk 77: Roger Truitt (14 points) went 1-for-2 from the line with 3.8 seconds left and the visiting Indians (1-1) held on to win over the Owls (2-1). Ben Murphy had a game-high 26 points and AJ Sims had 17 points for Franklin.

Centennial 69, Mount Hebron 44: Ryan Hollwedel led all scorers with 18 points and the host Eagles (1-1) beat the Vikings (2-1). Centennial came off a season-opening loss to Atholton during which they managed 40 points.

—Kyle Stackpole,

Baltimore Sun Media Group

Wrestling

Edgewood 39, Havre de Grace 33: The host Rams took a 36-3 lead and held off a late push by the Warriors. Havre de Grace won four of the last five bouts.

Baltimore Sun staff contributed to this article.