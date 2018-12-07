Varsity roundup (Dec. 7): Jack Callis saves best for last in Hereford's opening basketball win

Jack Callis made two free throws, but one was the go-ahead basket and a defensive block saved the game for host Hereford in boys basketball Friday night.
Callis went 1-for-2 from the line with 13 seconds left and blocked the potential game-winning dunk at the buzzer to preserve a 41-40 victory by the Bulls (1-0) over Towson (0-1) Friday.
The game was tied 18-18 at halftime.
No. 9 Lake Clifton 81, Eastern Tech 31: Armon Harried scored a game-high 24 points to lead the host Lakers (2-0) past the Mavericks (0-1).
No. 10 Annapolis Area Christian 74, Mount Carmel 59: The visiting Eagles (5-1, 2-1 MIAA A Conference Black Division) went on a 30-11 run in the third quarter of a come-from-behind victory over the Cougars (0-6, 0-2). R.J. Forbes led with 18 points and Dylin Borden had 15 points for Annapolis.
Century 77, Franklin 61: The visiting Knights (1-0) built a 43-29 lead over the Indians (0-1) in the first half.
Lansdowne 69, Parkville 65: Teylor Silverman scored 26 points to lead the Vikings (1-0) past the visiting Knights (0-1).
Severn 64, Norfolk Collegiate (Va.) 61, OT: AJ Burch scored 20 points to lead the host Admirals (3-2) past the Mighty Oaks (4-1) in overtime. Jordan Battle had a game-high 23 points for Norfolk Collegiate.
Wilde Lake 61, River Hill 56, OT: Senior guards Trea Keys and Marc Marshall combined for 40 points to lead the host Wildcats past the Hawks in the season-opener for both teams.
Keys started slow but finished with 19 points, while Marshall produced consistently throughout the game to lead all scorers with 21 points. In the loss, the Hawks received a combined 25 points from Mount Saint Joseph transfers Ryan and Nick Marshall and had OJ Okojie and Ming Yu add 10 points a piece. Okojie also finished with 10 rebounds and six blocks.
—Kyle Stackpole,
Baltimore Sun Media Group
Loyola Blakefield 73, No. 8 Gilman 70: The Dons (5-3, 2-0 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference Red Division) led 71-62 with 1:30 left in the game and held on to upset the host Greyhounds (1-4, 0-2). Conner Hepting had a career-high 25 points for Loyola and Jalen Rucker had 21 points for Gilman.
Whitney Young (Ill.) 65, St. Vincent Pallotti 63: The Panthers (2-2) lost at the buzzer to the Dolphins (5-0) in the first round of the Gonzaga D.C. Classic.
Girls
No. 2 Roland Park 60, New Town 24: Mir McLean had her third double double of the year (16 points and 17 rebounds) to lead the host Reds (3-0) past the Titans (0-1). Roland Park led 33-13 in the first half.
No. 12 Mount de Sales 51, St. Timothy's 32: Abby Kuhn had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead d the visiting Sailors (2-2, 1-0 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference) past St. Tim's (1-2, 0-2).
Chesapeake-AA 57, North County 39: Haley Downin scored a game-high 18 points to lead the visiting Cougars (2-0) past the Knights (0-1).
Severna Park 53, Southern 27: Rachel Ward scored 11 points to lead the host Falcons (3-1) past the Bulldogs (0-1). Severna Park went on a 20-9 run in the third quarter.