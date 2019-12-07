Boys basketball
No. 2 St. Frances 81, Boys’ Latin 42: The host Panthers improved to 6-0, 1-0 in the MIAA A Conference and the Lakers fell to 0-3, 0-2. St. Frances faces Simeon (Illinois) in the Chicago Elite Classic at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
No. 7 McDonogh 52, Mount Carmel 51: The visiting Eagles (4-3, 1-0 MIAA A Conference) stopped a two-game slide by beating the Cougars (3-2, 0-2). McDonogh lost 44-41 to St. Paul’s on Monday and 78-64 to Franklin on Thursday.
No. 8 Edmondson 62, Coolidge (D.C.) 46: The Red Storm (2-0) got off to a slow start but outdistanced the Colts (0-3) in the Baltimore-D.C. Challenge at Forest Park. Donatae Nelson scored 17 points for Edmondson.
Hereford 50, Towson 46: Ethan Morgan (20 points) made a free throw with 3.8 seconds left to lift the Bulls (1-0) over the host Generals (0-1). Hereford had its 11-point lead cut to three in the fourth quarter.
Gerstell 39, Indian Creek 34: Jeremiah Stanton scored 12 points to lead the Falcons (3-5) over the Indians (0-2). Gerstell built a 25-16 lead in the first half. The win broke a three-game losing streak.
Sparrows Point 62, Carver A&T 53: The visiting Wildcats (0-1) lost the lead in the third quarter and the Pointers (1-0) won the come-from-behind victory. Noah Waters had 16 points for Carver A&T.
Girls basketball
Mount de Sales 40, Glenelg Country 37: The host Sailors (2-0, 2-0 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference) won a come-from-behind victory over the Dragons (2-2, 2-1). Megan Matsko had 13 points for Mount de Sales, which trailed 19-15 in the first half.
Northeast 46, Chesapeake-AA 42: Ashely Chew scored 10 points and Morgan Gray had nine, but the Cougars (0-1) fell to the Eagles (1-0). Chesapeake had a seven-player roster.
Arundel 65, Annapolis 40: The host Wildcats (1-0) opened with a 19-5 run and cruised past the Panthers (0-1).
Carver A&T 41, Sparrows Point 26: Kennedy Brumagin scored 14 points to lead the Wildcats (1-0) over the host Pointers (0-1).