Hyattsville’s DeMatha hadn’t played a basketball game in Baltimore since 2003. Judging by the way they played, maybe the storied Stags will be more frequent visitors.
The Stags outran, out-rebounded and out-muscled Mount Saint Joseph (2-1) in the headliner of the Charm City Classic, 83-62, at Loyola Maryland’s Reitz Arena on Saturday night.
Playing its first game of the season, DeMatha used its size advantage, superior rebounding and transition play to dominate the Gaels.
Miami-bound Earl Timberlake Jr. led DeMatha with 17 points. Jason Edokpayi paced Mount St. Joseph with 14 points.
Ranked No. 10 in the country by USA Today, the Stags took advantage of their size, especially 7-foot-2 Hunter Dickinson, to slow the Gaels game in the paint. Mount Saint Joseph was forced to take outside shots that were not falling.
“They were bigger, more athletic, and deeper than we were,” said Gaels coach Pat Clatchey. “Their offense comes from a lot of different guys, and we struggled tonight. I like the way we battled, though.”
Leading by 14-13, the Stags got a 3-pointer from Tyrell Ward with 27 seconds remaining in the first quarter. After a steal, DeMatha’s Jason Moore scored with one second remaining to close the quarter with a 19-13 lead.
DeMatha enlarged the lead to 25-16 early in the second quarter, using buckets by Ward, Dickinson and Jacoi Hutchinson.
The Stags did some damage in the third quarter. After Mount St. Joseph cut the deficit to 35-27, the Stags went on a 16-0 run to take the lead to 51-27 with 2:28 left in the third quarter. Ausar Crawley’s jumper for the Gaels with 2:08 left in the third quarter finally ended the run.
“We needed to stay locked in, and we just didn’t do that tonight,” Edokpayi said. “We went into the game trying to concentrate on our rebounding and our transition game, and we didn’t do well at either. We’ll use this as a learning experience for us going forward.”
Clatchey said that this will help his team in the long run.
“You get better when you play at team like that,” said Clatchey. “They are so big, and they presented some match-up problems for us. We could have laid down and quit, but we didn’t do that. This will help us to get ready for our league.”
It was a tough day for area teams in the event against Washington-area teams: St. John’s (D.C.) defeated Calvert Hall, 80-34; Archbishop Carroll defeated Archbishop Spalding, 65-22; Loyola Blakefield lost to Gonzaga, 76-44. John Carroll was the lone bright spot, topping Good Counsel, 65-51.
DeMatha 83, Mount St, Joseph 62.
DEMATHA – Timberlake 17, Dickinson 13, Miller 3, E. Hawkins 4, Perry 1, Reynolds 4, Smith 4, Hutchinson 6, Ward 7, J. Roberson 6, Moore 8, J. Hawkins 10. Totals: 31 15-17 83
MT. ST. JOSEPH – Crawley 11, Brelsford 11, Stines 11, Sapienza 8, Hamlin 2, Edokpayi 14, Moutome 1, Carr 4. Totals: 25 7-11 62. H: DM, 33-23
---
St. Andrew’s Episcopal 61, McDonogh 45: Benny Williams scored 16 points to lead the Lions (1-0) past the Eagles (2-1) Mid-Atlantic Invitational Tournament game at St. Maria Goretti. McDonogh hosts St. Paul’s on Monday at 6 p.m.
McDonogh 75, South Lake Christian (N.C.) 55: McDonogh (3-1) led 32-12 at the half over South Lake (2-5) at the MAIT at Goretti.
Sidwell Friends (D.C.) 71, Gerstell Academy 46: Dayyan Noble scored 15 points and Jeremiah Stanton had 10 points, but the Falcons (2-3) fell to the Quakers (1-0) at The Wooten Showcase at Bishop Denis O’Connell (Va.). Sidwell Friends took a 21-6 lead in the first quarter.