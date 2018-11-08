Varsity roundup (Nov. 8): Peter Moore's field goal lifts Calvert Hall, 17-16

Peter Moore kicked a 30-yard field goal with 1:39 left in to lift No. 2 Calvert Hall to a 17-16 football victory over Avalon in the inaugural Maryland Christian Schools Invitational on Thursday.

The Cardinals (10-1) will face the winner of Saturday's game between No. 4 Archbishop Spalding and Riverdale Baptist at Spalding.

Calvert Hall got off to a quick start scoring on its first possession. Sean Tucker had a 49-yard touchdown run and Moore's point after attempt gave the Cardinals a 7-0 lead with 11:44 left in the first quarter. Avalon answered with 8:21 left in the first quarter for a 7-7 tie.

Calvert Hall moved ahead again on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Amir Jenkins to Pete Marchineck. Moore's PAT gave the Cardinals a 14-7 lead with 6:32 left in the first quarter. Again, the Black Knights (5-3) answered with another touchdown with 4:11 left, but they missed the PAT to trail 14-13.

The Black Knights took their first lead, 16-14, on a 20-yard field goal with 6:51 left in the first half. The third quarter was scoreless. Thirty of the game's 33 total points were scored in the first half.

Girls volleyball

No. 10 Hereford 3, Edmondson 0: The host Bulls (15-3) beat the Red Storm (8-5) in straight sets in the Class 2A North Section I final. Hereford faces host Gwynn Park in today's region final.