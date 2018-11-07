Varsity roundup (Nov. 7): City wins region championship in boys soccer

City boys soccer coach Corey Baker said his team expects to win when they take the field, but he acknowledged it felt "pretty amazing" and "dreamlike" when the host Knights beat Huntingtown, 1-0, in the Class 3A South Region boys soccer championship game Wednesday.

The victory marked the furthest City (14-1-2) has advanced in the state playoffs since the 1990s.

Baker described the game as physical with few opportunities for either team to score. Midway through the second half, the Knights capitalized on one of those opportunities. Chaz Smith stole the ball and passed to Guash Hassen, who fed Mapach Odolla for the only goal.

City keeper Ethan Joyner made a key save in the closing minutes of the first half to keep the game scoreless.

The Knights advance to face No. 4 C. Milton Wright, a 5-1 winner over No. 6 Towson, in Saturday's semifinal at 5 p.m. at Linganore. The Hurricanes finished 8-7.

Girls soccer

No. 10 Hereford 16, Crossland 0: Peyton Patrick and Lily Robertson each had a hat trick to lead the host Bulls (14-2) past the Cavaliers (3-7) in the Class 2A North Region final. Hereford will travel to No. 2 River Hill in Saturday's state semifinals at 7:30 p.m.

Field hockey

South Carroll 2, Crisfield 0: Rachel Hagler made six saves and the Cavaliers (10-8) shut out the Crabbers (10-6) in a Class 1A state semifinal at Broadneck.

South Carroll will face Patuxent, a 3-1 winner over Patterson Mill, in Saturday's state final at 4 p.m. at Washington College.

"We're ecstatic, I mean we were excited to still be playing in November," Cavs third year coach Julie Radnoff said. "We have a team full of athletes and we've been building throughout the season and we were building toward the state final and we're just so excited to be part of it."

—Randall L. McRoberts,

Baltimore Sun Media Group

Patuxent 3, Patterson Mill 1: The Huskies (9-8) fell to the Panthers (15-1), who broke open a 1-1 tie with two second half goals, in a Class 1A state semifinal at Broadneck.

"I think that we were dominating most of the game, we just couldn't get it into the back of the net," senior Molly Egan said.

The Huskies fell behind 1-0 pretty quickly. The Panthers leading scorer, senior Mackenzie Dinopoulos (20 goals) scored an unassisted goal to give the Panthers the early lead, with 27:02 left in the opening half.

The Huskies answered five minutes later on a corner opportunity.

Sophomore Caroline Michaels scored the goal with junior Julia Frankis adding the assist.

Unfortunately, the Huskies, despite a number of decent chances, just couldn't find the goal.

—Randall L. McRoberts

Girls volleyball

No. 5 Arundel 3, Severna Park 2: The host Wildcats (15-2) rallied to win three straight sets, defeating the Falcons (8-7) to claim the Class 4A East Region Section I crown, 25-21, 25-14, 25-23, 25-18, 15-11.

Senior Mackenzie Meehan powered Arundel (16-1) with 18 kills, aided by Abby Niles, who had a whopping 37 assists. Sophomore Brooke Watts kept the defense stable with 12 digs.

—Katherine Fominykh,

Baltimore Sun Media Group

No. 14 Western Tech 3, Carver A&T 0: The Wolverines (14-2) swept the visiting Wildcats (5-11), 25-20, 25-19, 25-22, and won their third straight playoff game in the Class 1A North Region.

Western Tech will host Reginald Lewis in the region final on Friday at 5p.m.

They will play for the school's third regional championship in coach Eric Jett's 18 years and second straight.

They lost in the state semifinals last year and also in 2011.

The victory over Carver was much tougher than the Wolverines' sweep over them earlier in the season.

Kieran Ray had four of her seven kills in the first set and helped the Wolverines forge a 17-13 lead.

But Carver's top hitter, Zyare Abdul-Rahim (match-high nine kills), helped the Wildcats rally and take an 18-17 lead.

—Craig Clary,

Baltimore Sun Media Group

