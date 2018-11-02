Varsity roundup (Nov. 2): Leo Kelly leads St. Paul's to Alumni Cup victory, 31-28

St. Paul's quarterback Leo Kelly hit tight end Phil Stokes in the end zone for a touchdown with less than two minutes left to lead St. Paul's to a 31-28 victory over host Boys' Latin Friday afternoon in the 65th meeting between the two Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference rivals.

The Crusaders, who lead the series 42-22-1, rolled up 437 yards of total offense. Senior quarterback Kelly was 14-for-24 for 278 yards and two touchdowns and one interception as the Crusaders (6-3, 3-3 conference) won their second straight Alumni Challenge Cup.

Senior slot receiver Jack Parr, whom coach Scott Ripley called the MVP of the game, caught seven passes for 198 yards and a touchdown. Junior running back Logan Santos had 12 carries for 153 yards and two touchdowns.

The host Lakers (4-6, 3-3) led 10-0 at the half and had a 22-21 edge at the end of three quarters. The Crusaders took their first lead in the fourth quarter, but Ripley said changes made at the half drove the victory.

"We made great adjustments at the half," Ripley said. "We came out and ran a power package at them and the first play of the half we were loaded to one side and we handed the ball off to Santos and he took it (about 80 yards) to the house. It was a great football game. Two classic teams."

Since both teams missed the B Conference playoffs, this was the season finale for both.

St. Mary's 12, Severn 0:The host Saints (6-4, 5-1 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference), closed out the regular season with a decisive shutout over the Admirals (2-7, 0-6).

The running back tandem of Alex Wicks and Marcus Marshall each had a touchdown in the first half to pace St. Mary's, which will carry its victory into the conference championship against St. Vincent Pallotti next Saturday.

Marshall, who'd been dealing with injury over the last two weeks, led the Saints with 21 carries for 104 yards.

Archbishop Curley 27, John Carroll 21: The host Friars (2-8, 2-4 MIAA B Conference) broke a five-game losing streak with a victory over the Patriots (5-5, 2-4).

No. 7 Glenelg 33, Wilde Lake 7: Glenelg senior running back Wande Owens etched his name into the record books once again.

Owens ran for four touchdowns and the Gladiators rolled past Wilde Lake to finish the regular season undefeated for the first time since 2002 and win their first county title since 2013. The defending 2A South region champions also locked up the No. 1 seed in the regional playoffs.

Hereford 1, No. 4 Eastern Tech 0: Cole Gibbons scored the game-winner nine minutes into the second half assisted by Billy Hartlove as the Bulls (12-2) upset the Mavericks (13-2-1) in a Class 2A North section I final at CCBC-Dundalk. Eastern Tech suffered its first shutout loss of the season. Hereford will host Patterson in Tuesday's regional final at 5:45 p.m.

