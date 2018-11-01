Varsity roundup: Notre Dame Prep advances to IAAM A field hockey final

Field hockey

No. 1 Notre Dame Prep 1, No. 6 Archbishop Spalding 0: Nathalie Friedman scored the game-winner assisted by Rachel Borzymowski and Brooke Borzymowski made five saves as the host Blazers (19-1) shut out the Cavaliers (14-4) in a IAAM A Conference semifinal. Notre Dame Prep willl play Garrison Forest, which beat McDonogh, 2-1, in overtime, in Sunday's final at Archbishop Spalding.

Boys soccer

No. 3 C. Milton Wright 5, No. 15 Bel Air 1: Ryan Belfiore had a hat trick to lead the host Mustangs (12-2) past the Bobcats (11-5-1) in a Clcass 3A North section II final. C.M. Wright went on a 4-0 run in the second half. Zach Hetrick made seven saves for the Mustangs.

No. 5 Broadneck 2, Leonardtown 1: Kyle Waggoner and Ethan Romito each scored to lead the visiting Bruins (15-2) past the Raiders (12-2) in a Class 4A East section II final. Broadneck led 1-0 at the half and will face Arundel in Tuesday's region final.

Arundel 3, No. 11 Meade 2, OT: Silas Baker had a goal and an assist, but the host Mustangs (12-4-1) fell to the Wildcats (10-5-1) in a Class 4A East section 1 final.

Key School 3, St. John's Catholic Prep 0: Drew Loughlin scored twice eto lead the host Obezags (14-1-1) past the Vikings (9-6-1) in a Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association C Conference semifinal. Key will face Mount Carmel, the only team they lost to.

"But last time we won a championship in 2013, we lost one game in the regular season to them and then beat them in the final," Obezags coach Dylan Lewis said. "Maybe history repeats itself."

—Katherine Fominykh,

Baltimore Sun Media Group

Girls soccer

No. 1 McDonogh 4, No. 12 Mercy 0: After a scoreless first half, the defending Interscholastic Athletic Assoication of Maryland A Conference champion Eagles got a goal from freshman forward Kelsey Smith with 32 minutes to play and then tacked on three goals in the final 12 minutes to reach their eighth title game in nine years.

McDonogh will take on No. 2 Archbishop Spalding – a 1-0 winner over No. 7 Notre Dame Prep in Thursday's other semifinal – in Saturday's championship set for 7:30 p.m. at Anne Arundel Community College. Both teams take 14-0-2 mark into the final.

On Thursday, Baylee DeSmit scored two goals, Kemper Robinson added another and Julia Dorsey had two assists.

On Oct. 17, Spalding and host McDonogh played to a 2-2 draw. In the past 10 years, McDonogh has won six league championships with Spalding claiming the other four.

—Glenn Graham

No. 2 Archbishop Spalding 1, No. 7 Notre Dame Prep 0: Jenna Snead scored the game-winner on an assist from Abby Hanks and the host Cavaliers (12-0-1) shut out the Blazers (10-3) in an IAAM A Conference semifinal.

No. 10 Hereford 4, Eastern Tech 1: Lily Robertson had two goals to lead the host Bulls (13-2) past the Mavericks (4-7-1) in a Class 2A North section 1 final.

Maryvale 3, Severn 2, OT: Audrey Allan, Caroline Absler and Kennedy Koehler each scored and the host Lions (10-7-2) beat the Admirals (7-9-1) in an IAAM B Conference semifinal. Grace Morgan had 10 saves for Maryvale.

Baltimore Sun staff contributed to this article.