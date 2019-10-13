Football
No. 9 Franklin 37, Towson 8: Vernon Brown completed 9 of 13 passes for 261 yards and five touchdowns to lead the visiting Indians (5-1) over the Generals (3-3). Towson scored in the fourth quarter on a 10-yard touchdown run by Damon Moore and a two-point conversion by Dezmon Meyers. Von Reames Jr. had two carries for 37 yards and made two receptions for 87 yards and two touchdowns for Towson, which hosts Perry Hall 7 p.m. on Friday.
Archbishop Curley 28, Boys’ Latin 0: The visiting Friars (5-2, 3-2 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference) ended a two-game losing streak by beating the Lakers (2-3, 2-3).
Boys soccer
No. 6 Loyola Blakefield 3, Broadneck 2, 2OT: Evan Onate had two goals and Kwaku Marfo-Sarbeng had a goal as the host Dons (7-3-2) outlasted the Bruins (7-5). Loyola outshot Broadneck, 12-7, and had 10 corners to their four. The Bruins led 1-0 in the first half.
Chesapeake-AA 4, Meade 0: Christian Angel had a hat trick and Jose De Nardo scored the final goal as the visiting Cougars (4-4) beat the Mustangs (7-4). Ethan Belcher made seven saves in the shutout for Chesapeake.
Bel Air 6, Elkton 1: Dan Tridone had a goal and three assists to lead the host Bobcats (9-3) over the Golden Elks (5-5). Bel Air led 3-0 in the first half.
Girls soccer
No. 3 McDonogh 3, Strongsville (Ohio) 2: The Eagles (10-1) broke a 2-2 halftime tie in the second half and beat the Mustangs (12-2-2) at St. Anthony’s (N.Y.) McDonogh faces the host Friars today at noon.
Mount Hebron 3, Wilde Lake 0: Ainsley Sowers made nine saves and Maddie Hammond had a goal and an assist to lead the host Vikings (7-4-1) over the Wildecats (6-4). Mount Hebron led 1-0 in the first half.
Fallston 4, Edgewood 1: Marissa Shatzer had two goals and Gabby Boyd had two assists to lead the host Cougars (8-1) over the Rams (5-4). Fallston led 2-0 in the first half.