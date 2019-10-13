No. 9 Franklin 37, Towson 8: Vernon Brown completed 9 of 13 passes for 261 yards and five touchdowns to lead the visiting Indians (5-1) over the Generals (3-3). Towson scored in the fourth quarter on a 10-yard touchdown run by Damon Moore and a two-point conversion by Dezmon Meyers. Von Reames Jr. had two carries for 37 yards and made two receptions for 87 yards and two touchdowns for Towson, which hosts Perry Hall 7 p.m. on Friday.