Football
No. 3 McDonogh 45, Catholic School (Va.) 6: Preston Howard had two rushing touchdowns to lead the host Eagles (7-0) past the Crusaders (2-6). Harrison Beattie had a field goal and two point-after attempts in the first half for McDonogh.
No. 4 Archbishop Spalding 52, Gilman 3: Nick Gutierrez threw two touchdown passes to Zakee Wheatley to lead the host Cavaliers (5-2) over the Greyhounds. Spalding scored 21 points in the first and second quarters. Wheatley made three receptions for a 102 yards.
St. Paul’s 33, Severn 0: The host Crusaders (2-4, 2-3 MIAA B Conference) won their second straight. The Admirals (0-7, 0-6) suffered their second shutout loss of the season.
Glenelg 28, Oakland Mills 14: Glenelg’s Kyle Dry used his speed and shifty running style to total 183 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. The turning point of the game was Dry’s 66-yard dash late in the second half to give the Gladiators (4-2, 3-0 Howard County) a 14-7 lead at halftime.
Oakland Mills quarterback Kai Castle totaled 172 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries.
Boys soccer
No. 4 McDonogh 5, Archbishop Spalding 0: Vincent Petrera scored twice and the host Eagles (9-4-1, 7-3 MIAA A Conference Red Division) shut out the Cavaliers (4-9, 3-7). The victory was the fifth shutout for McDonogh goalie Connor Smith.
No. 10 Calvert Hall 3, No. 1 Archbishop Curley 2, OT: The visiting Cardinals (6-5-1, 5-4-1 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference Black Division), led by Sean Barwick with two goals, settled the ball at the 30-yard line before scoring the game-winning goal of the Rief Cup with less than two minutes left in overtime to upset the host Friars (11-2-1, 9-1).
The game was tied 1-1 in the first half and Calvert Hall took a 2-1 lead in the second half.
St. Mary’s 3, Severn 0: The host Saints (4-6-3, 3-6-3 MIAA B Conference) went on a 3-0 run in the second half to beat the Admirals (7-6-1, 6-5).
Girls soccer
North Harford 6, Havre de Grace 0: Rachel Freeland and Lauryn Warfield each scored two goals to lead the host Hawks (3-7-2) over the Warriors (4-7).
Francis Scott Key 6, South Carroll 0: Ema O’Donnell scored twice to lead visiting F.S. Key (3-12) over Owings Mills (1-8).
Field hockey
No. 15 St. Mary’s 1, Roland Park 0: Kaitlyn Panebianco scored the game-winner to lift the host Saints (8-1, 4-0 IAAM B Conference) over the Reds (4-8, 0-5).
Long Reach 3, Oakland Mills 1: Skyler Kohler had a hat trick to lead the host Lightning (4-4) over the Scorpions (2-8).
Mount de Sales 1, Bryn Mawr 0, OT: Abby Komiski scored the game-winner to lift the Sailors (9-4, 6-0 IAAM B Conference) over the host Mawrtians (6-3, 4-1). Bryn Mawr goalie Lexi Redrick and Mount de Sales goalie Reese Tacka.
Westminster 4, Franklin 1: Jess Kent had a hat trick and an assist to lead the Owls (10-4) over the Indians.
Girls volleyball
No. 2 Arundel 3, South River 1: Brooke Watts had 21 kills and Abby Niles had 25 assists to lead the Wildcats (11-0) over the host Seahawks (3-8). Arundel won, 25-18, 24-26, 2 5-8, 25-18.
St. Mary’s 3, Roland Park 1: Alli Cherry had 21 digs and Marielle McAteer had 20 digs as the Saints (12-3, 8-1 IAAM B Conference) used strong defense to outlast the host Reds (9-4, 6-3). St. Mary’s won, 25-23, 25-22, 16-25, 25-20.