No. 10 Calvert Hall 3, No. 1 Archbishop Curley 2, OT: The visiting Cardinals (6-5-1, 5-4-1 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference Black Division), led by Sean Barwick with two goals, settled the ball at the 30-yard line before scoring the game-winning goal of the Rief Cup with less than two minutes left in overtime to upset the host Friars (11-2-1, 9-1).