Field hockey
No. 4 Severna Park 4, Annapolis 1: Lila Slattery had two goals to lead the Falcons (9-4) over the host Panthers (3-7). Severna Park led 3-1 in the first half.
Patterson Mill 4, Perry Hall 0: Natalie Burke made 10 saves and the host Huskies (3-8) shut out the Gators (2-10). Goals scorers included Cassidy Ward, Julie Bloss, Julia Frankis, Caroline Michaels and Burke.
Severn 2, St. Paul’s 1: Libby Wild had two goals and Haley Davis had two assists to lead the visiting Admirals (9-3, 2-2 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference) over the Gators (2-6, 1-4). Wild scored her second goal to break a 1-1 tie with four minutes left.
Wilde Lake 3, Hammond 2: Rachel Van Osdel scored twice to lead the host Wildcats (7-2) past the Bears (4-4). Hammond led 2-1 in the first half.
Boys soccer
No. 6 Loyola Blakefield 5, John Carroll 1: Julian Schmugge had a goal and an assist to lead the host Dons (7-3-2, 6-2-2 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference Black Division) over the Patriots (5-7, 4-6). John Carroll scored a goal in the 65th minute. Loyola has won four straight.
No. 7 Eastern Tech 3, Perry Hall 2, OT: Ben Kropp scored the game-winner on a free kick from 30 yards out to lift the visiting Mavericks (12-0) over the Gators (3-8). Perry Hall forced overtime with the tying goal with two minutes left in regulation.
Lansdowne 2, Franklin 1, 2OT: Ben Kolerak scores the game-winner with 10 seconds left in the second overtime to lift the Vikings (5-1-1) over the host Indians (3-8).
Girls soccer
St. Paul’s 3, Severn 2: Laney Comelius scored the go-ahead goal with 10 minutes left to play as the Gators (5-4) beat the host Admirals (7-3). The game was tied 1-1 in the first half.
Annapolis Area Christian 4, Mount Carmel 0: Tracy Grollman had two goals and an assist to lead the Eagles (10-2, 9-2 IAAM C Conference) over the Cougars (1-9, 1-9).
Girls volleyball
No. 1 Westminster 3, Francis Scott Key 0: Jilienne Widener had 14 kills and Emily Stauder had 17 assists to lead the host Owls (9-0) over the Eagles (4-4). Westminster won, 25 -3, 25 -13, 25-11.
No. 6 Century 3, Manchester Valley 0: Ali Whitworth had 23 assists and Maria Acaron had 10 kills to lead the Knights (9-1) over the host Mustangs (1-8). Century won, 25-12, 25-13, 25-12.
Patterson Mill 3, Bohemia Manor 1: Maya Wheeler had a .375 hitting percentage and four aces and Katie Keech had 13 digs and 12 kills to lead the host Huskies (5-5) past the Eagles (4-5), their fourth straight win. Patterson Mill won, 25-21, 11-25, 25-13, 25-14.
Roland Park 3, Chapelgate 0: Mir McLean had 10 kills and Myah Simmons had five kills to lead the host Reds (9-3, 6-2 IAAM B Conference) past Chapelgate (3-8, 2-7). Roland Park won, 25-14, 25-14, 25-20.