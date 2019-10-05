Life Christian Academy (Va.) 30, No. 3 Archbishop Spalding 29: The host Cavaliers (4-2) went for a two-point conversion and didn’t get it with 26 seconds left and fell to the Eagles (3-3). Austin Tutas went 20-for-35 for 250 yards and two touchdown passes for Spalding. Treshawn Mason had 18 carries for 71 yards and two touchdowns for Life Academy.