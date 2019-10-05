Field hockey
No. 2 Archbishop Spalding 3, Mount de Sales 2, OT: Katie Fichtner, Becca Lawn and Bridget Donovan each scored to lead the visiting Cavaliers (12-2-1) past the Sailors (8-4). The game was tied 1-1 in the first half. Shelby Bumgarner had two assists for Spalding.
Centennial 11, Wilde Lake 0: Sara Ferrara had a hat trick to lead the Eagles (3-7) over the Wildcats (6-3). Logan Bitner-Parish had 17 saves for Wilde Lake.
Patterson Mill 5, Towson 3: Karlie Brent and Julia Frankis scored two goals each to lead the visiting Huskies (4-8) past the Generals (1-10). Patterson Mill led 4-1 in the first half.
Fallston 5, Roland Park 0: Anna Scheir had a goal and an assist to lead the host Cougars (8-3) over the Reds (3-7). Lauren Scherpfer made eight saves for Roland Park.
Maryvale 2, Bryn Mawr 1: Emma Radebaugh scored the tying goal and assisted on the game-winner and the visiting Lions (4-8) beat the Mawrtians (6-2). Payton Rowley scored the go-ahead with 3:49 left to play. Lexi Redrick made four saves for Bryn Mawr.
River Hill 2, St. Paul’s 1: Ashlee Buscher and Laura Mason each scored for the visiting Hawks (6-3-1). The Gators fell to 2-6.
Northeast 10, Oakland Mills 1: Delaney Piechowiak had a hat trick and two assists and Julia Rafiq had two goals and two assists to lead the visiting Eagles (7-3) over the Scorpions (2-6).
Football
Life Christian Academy (Va.) 30, No. 3 Archbishop Spalding 29: The host Cavaliers (4-2) went for a two-point conversion and didn’t get it with 26 seconds left and fell to the Eagles (3-3). Austin Tutas went 20-for-35 for 250 yards and two touchdown passes for Spalding. Treshawn Mason had 18 carries for 71 yards and two touchdowns for Life Academy.
Boys soccer
No. 3 Mount Saint Joseph 7, John Carroll 1: The host Gaels (8-2-1, 5-2-1 MIAA A Conference) won their second straight by beating the Patriots (4-6, 3-5). Mount Saint Joseph travels to No. 9 Calvert Hall on Wednesday.
No. 7 Gilman 3, Boys’ Latin 0: The host Greyhounds (6-4-1, 4-4 MIAA A Conference) ended a three-game losing streak by beating the Lakers (2-8, 1-7). Gilman got single goals from Jack Stuzin, Costi Karakousis and Ben Snavely.
Girls soccer
No. 5 Severna Park 2, Old Mill 0: Ella Raines and Toni Fiocco-Mizer each scored to lead the Falcons (8-0-2) over the host Patriots (6-3). Katie Byrd made three saves in the shutout for Severna Park.
Centennial 2, Atholton 1: Carolyn Desena scored the game-winner and the visiting Eagles (3-4-1) beat the host Raiders (2-5-2). Centennial protected the lead over the final 10 minutes of play.