Boys soccer
No. 1 River Hill 7, Long Reach 2: Alex Krause had three goals and two assists to lead the host Hawks (9-0) over the Lightning (1-7). Five players scored for River Hill and both of Long Reach’s goals came off penalty kicks.
No. 8 Eastern Tech 2, Dulaney 1: The host Mavericks (10-0) led 2-0 early in the second half and held off the Lions (6-2). Eastern Tech goal scorers were Matt Davis (seven goals and nine assists on the year) and Dillon Nesteruk (10 goals and three assists).
No. 11 Towson 5, Sparrows Point 2: Elijah Alexander scored two goals and the host Generals (7-1) beat the Pointers (5-4).
Patapsco 8, Carver A&T 0: Alec Britton had a hat trick and Mike Katsaros had two goals and two assists to lead the host Patriots (3-6) past the Bears (0-6).
North Harford 4, Elkton 0: Eli Martinelli scored two goals to lead the visiting Hawks (7-3) over the Golden Elks (4-3-1).
Perry Hall 1, Catonsville 0: Perry Hall picked up an important 4A North win by defeating Catonsville. Senior Ishmael Herring scored off of a through ball from Gavin Weyant to give the Gators a 1-0 lead , midway through the first half.
Volleyball
No. 3 Mount de Sales 3, John Carroll 0: Mary Grace Goyena had 11 kills and Grace Wallace had 22 assists and eight service aces to lead the Sailors (11-1, 10-0 IAAM A Conference) over the host Patriots (1-11, 0-9). Mount de Sales won, 25-10, 25-11, 25 -1 6.
Patterson Mill 3, Perryville 0: Cailey Jones had eight kills and Katie Keech had six kills to lead the host Huskies (3-5) past the Panthers (4-3). Patterson Mill won, 25-20, 25-10, 25-12.
Girls soccer
No. 1 Archbishop Spalding 3, St. Paul’s 1: Faith Sadeghian had a goal and an assist to lead the visiting Cavaliers (8-0-1, 3-0 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference) past the Gators (4-3, 2-1). Spalding outshot St. Paul’s, 12-7.
Northeast 2, North County 1: Caitlyn Cornwell, a speedy freshman midfielder, notched the icebreaker in the first half and assisted on the second to lift the Eagles.
After a gutting seven-goal loss to South River two days ago, Northeast coach Scott Langlois had hoped his squad would have come out with a little more fire in their bellies. Instead, what he saw read more like compensation for the defeat, “trying to do too much.”
“It was like we played harder, better, had more transitions against a team like South River,” Langlois said. “North County, we’re very comparable, so I’d thought we’d be able to shine with some of this stuff. Just one of those things where they’re gonna play as good as psychology’s working.”
Everything worked for a moment for Cornwell, though, as the freshman loaded up a feed from fellow freshman Makenzie Boyd and stormed the North County net.
— Katherine Fominykh
Annapolis Area Christian 11, St. John’s-Catholic Prep 0: Milan Marshall had a hat trick and Zoe Lemke and Lilly Hyre each scored two goals to lead the host Eagles (8-2) over the Vikings (). Julie Hemmings made five saves in the shutout for AACS.
Severn 7, Institute of Notre Dame 0: Zoee Stencil, one save, and Ashley Urban, three saves, combined efforts in a shutout for the visiting Admirals (7-1, 5-0 IAAM B Conference). The Penguins fell to 1-7, 0-4.
Maryvale 3, St. Mary’s 1: Audrey Allen scored twice and Kennedy Koehler added a goal as the Lions remained unbeaten in IAAM B Conference play.
Field hockey
No. 6 Severna Park 5, No. 14 South River 0: Lila Slattery had a goal and two assists and Jenna King scored twice to lead the Falcons (7-3) over the Seahawks (6-5). Anna Grace Keller made three saves in the shutout for Severna Park.
No. 8 Arundel 5, Old Mill 3: Kaitlin Cloyd, Lana Hamilton and Gracie Johnson scored for the Wildcats (8-1-2).
Glenelg 5, Reservoir 1: Sammie Anderson scored twice to lead the host Gladiators (2-5) past the Gators (1-6). Glenelg led 3-0 in the first half.
Howard 2, Marriotts Ridge 0: Rachel Murphy made 10 saves and Kacie Costello had two goals to lead the host Lions (5-3) over the Mustangs (4-5-1).
Annapolis 1, Southern 0: Jess Baker had the game-winner in the second half to lift the host Panthers (2-5) over the Bulldogs (2-9).