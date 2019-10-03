Boys soccer
No. 2 Archbishop Curley 6, Archbishop Spalding 0: Jalen Anderson scored twice and Tyler Harry had two assists and the host Friars (9-1-1, 7-0 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference) shut out the Cavaliers (3-8, 2-6). Curley has won eight in a row.
No. 3 Mount Saint Joseph 6, Boys’ Latin 0: The visiting Gaels (7-2-1, 4-2-1 MIAA A Conference) won their fifth shutout of the season. The Lakers fell to 2-7, 1-6. Mount Saint Joseph hosts John Carroll Friday at 4 p.m.
No. 4 McDonogh 3, John Carroll 0: Mason Christian scored two goals to lead the visiting Eagles (7-3-1, 5-2 MIAA A Conference) past the Patriots (4-4, 3-3). The win was the third shutout in a row over a league opponent. Joel Brown had a goal and Connor Smith made two saves for McDonogh.
No. 6 Loyola Blakefield 4, No. 7 Gilman 2: The host Dons (5-3-2, 3-2-2 MIAA A Conference) broke a 2-2 tie on a penalty kick with 15:29 left in the game. Loyola added an insurance goal and beat the Greyounds (5-4-1, 3-4). Gilman lost its third straight. Loyola hosts St. Paul’s Tuesday at 3 p.m.
No. 9 Calvert Hall 1, St. Paul’s 0, OT: Ben Bender scored the game-winner to lift the host Cardinals (5-2-1, 4-2-1 MIAA A Conference) over the Crusaders (1-7-1, 1-6). Calvert Hall travels to No. 4 McDonogh, Friday at 4:15 p.m.
Field hockey
No. 2 Archbishop Spalding 6, Patuxent 0: Riley Stone had a goal and two assists to lead the host Cavaliers (10-2-1) over the Panthers (6-2). Spalding has won five straight.
Annapolis Area Christian 1, Indian Creek 1: Gracie Brewster made eight saves and Livy Lenhart scored on a breakaway goal for visiting AACS (6-2-1, 3-1-1 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland C Conference), who played Indian Creek (4-4-1, 3-2-1) to a draw.
Bryn Mawr 4, Roland Park 0: Lauren Scherpfer made 11 saves and the host Mawrtians (6-1, 4-0 IAAM B Conference) shut out the Reds (3-6, 0-4). Bryn Mawr goal scorers included: Izzy Rothwell, Ashley Feary, Karoline Sevier and Anna Wilson.
Mount de Sales 2, Severn 1: Abby Komiske and Charlotte Lacy each scored to lead the visiting Sailors (8-3, 5-0 IAAM B Conference) over the Admirals (6-3, 1-2). Severn goalie Arielle Hillock had 16 saves and Emily Bradshaw had a defensive stick save.