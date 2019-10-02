Field hockey
No. 8 Arundel 2, No. 3 Notre Dame Prep 1: The visiting Wildcats (7-1-2) trailed 1-0 in the second half before scoring twice over the final eight minutes to win. Meredith Medvetz scored on a corner shot for the Blazers (5-5-1). Lana Hamilton had a goal and an assist and Nikki Seven had a goal for Arundel.
Severn 3, Good Counsel 1: Jenna Kantowski had two goals and Libby Wild had two assists to lead the host Admirals (6-2) over the Falcons. Regan King also scored for Severn.
Boys soccer
No. 8 Eastern Tech 1, Sparrows Point 0: Dillon Nesteruk scored the go-ahead on a penalty kick with 20 minutes left to play and the host Mavericks (9-0) held on to beat the Pointers (6-7). Eastern Tech played short-handed over the final 25 minutes of play.
Annapolis 2, No. 12 Broadneck 1: Danny Chicas and Nikolas Tziamouranis each scored and the Panthers (8-3) upset the Bruins (5-3). Annapolis led 2-1 in the first half.
Bel Air 2, Harford Tech 0: Ben Cook made two saves in his fifth consecutive shutout as the Bobcats (5-4) beat the Cobras (6-5-1). Dan Tridone had two assists.
Girls soccer
John Carroll 2, No. 9 Harford Tech 0: Raegan Salamone made 19 saves, but the visiting Cobras (6-1-2) were upset by the Patriots (4-4). The win broke a four-game losing streak.
Severn 2, Roland Park 1: Mori Sokoloff had a goal and an assist to lead the visiting Admirals (6-1) over the Reds (3-6). Zoee Stencil made seven saves for Severn.
Towson 6, Dulaney 1: Aalivia Wainwright had a hat trick and an assist to lead the Generals (5-2) over the Lions (3-7). Towson’s defense, led by center backs Elizabeth Taylor and Anna Corona, gave up two shots on goal with Dulaney scoring off a penalty kick in the first half.
Girls volleyball
No. 4 Broadneck 3, Annapolis 0: Sydney Lawrence went 10 of 12 serving and Elise Mejia went 10 of 10 serving and Sabrina Gleitz went six of six serving to lead the host Bruins (7-1) over the Panthers (7-9). Broadneck won, 25-14, 25-21, 25-12.
No. 7 Bel Air 3, Havre de Grace 0: The Bobcats (8-1) had 17 aces over three sets. Bel Air won, 25-7, 25-18, 25-14. The Bobcats host Bohemia Manor on Thursday.
No. 9 Century 3, Liberty 0: Ally Everton had 15 digs and Ali Whitworth had 20 assists to lead the Knights (6-1) over the Lions (1-6). Century won, 25-15, 25-10, 25-21.