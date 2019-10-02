No. 8 Arundel 2, No. 3 Notre Dame Prep 1: The visiting Wildcats (7-1-2) trailed 1-0 in the second half before scoring twice over the final eight minutes to win. Meredith Medvetz scored on a corner shot for the Blazers (5-5-1). Lana Hamilton had a goal and an assist and Nikki Seven had a goal for Arundel.