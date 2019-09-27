Varsity roundup: Eastern Tech wins eighth straight in boys soccer, routing Catonsville, 4-0

Boys soccer
No. 9 Eastern Tech 4, Catonsville 0: Taylor Spivey made five saves and Mason Curtis had two saves as the host Mavericks (8-0) shut out the Comets (1-7). Matt Davis had a goal and an assist for Eastern Tech.
No. 11 Towson 2, Perry Hall 1: Tommy Pekkosz scored the go-ahead on a corner kick in the second half as the host Generals (6-0) won a come-from-behind victory over the Gators (3-4). Towtson travels to Dulaney, Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
Severn 4, Gerstell 2: Alina Valencia and Mori Sokoloff each scored twice to lead the host Admirals (5-1, 4-0 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference) over the Falcons (2-4, 2-1). Zoe Stencil made four saves for Severn.
Mount de Sales 6, St. Mary’s 0: Grace Gower scored two goals and Megan Matsko had five saves to lead the host Sailors (5-1, 4-0 IAAM B Conference) past the Saints (1-5, 1-3). Mount de Sales led 3-0 in the first half.
Field hockey
No. 12 Mount Hebron 4, Glenelg 0: Ashley Unkenholz and Esha Shah each scored two goals to lead the host Vikings (5-2) over the Gladiators (1-5). Mount Hebron led 3-0 in the first half.
South Carroll 3, Winters Mill 0: Meghan Radnoff had a goal and two assists to lead the visiting Cavaliers (5-3) over the Falcons (2-5). Rachel Hagler made a save in the shutout for South Carroll.
Centennial 2, Reservoir 1: Jamie Cole and Nicole Ouellette each scored to lead the host Eagles (2-7) over the Gators (1-5). Centennial led 1-0 in the first half.
Marriotts Ridge 4, River Hill 4, 3OT: Mustangs’ Elle Clevenger and Hawks’ Quinn Kindbom each scored a goal in the first half. Host Marriotts Ridge (4-4-1) and River Hill (4-3-1) each scored three goals in the third overtime.
Wilde Lake 6, Oakland Mills 0: Victoria Stralka had two goals and three assists to lead the Wildecats (5-2) over the host Scorpions (1-5). Wilde Lake led 2-0 in the first half.
Girls volleyball
No. 3 Arundel 3, No. 15 Severna Park 0: Brooke Watts had 17 kills and Abby Niles had 19 assists to lead the host Wildecats (7-0) over the Falcons (4-2). Arundel won, 25-16, 25-19, 25-20.
No. 8 Bel Air 3, Perryville 0: Jordan Carr had 14 assists, Kristyn Gardner had 17 digs and Gillian Carr had 13 digs to lead the Bobcats (7-0) past the host Panthers (3-3). Bel Air won, 25-19, 25-17, 25-14.
Archbishop Spalding 3, No. 11 St. Paul’s 1: Jacey Lewis had 24 kills and 28 digs to lead the Cavaliers (5-4, 5-3 IAAM A Conference) over the Gators (6-2, 6-2). Spalding won, 26-24, 17-25, 25-21, 25-16.