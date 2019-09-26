Varsity roundup: No. 2 Curley beats No. 3 Mount Saint Joseph in soccer, 2-1

Boys soccer
No. 2 Archbishop Curley 2, No. 3 Mount Saint Joseph 1: The host Friars (6-1-1, 5-0 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference) fell behind 1-0 before taking a 2-1 lead over the Gaels (6-2, 3-2) in the first half. Anthony Schlee scored the go-ahead goal for Curley.
No. 8 Calvert Hall 2, No. 6 Gilman 1: When the visiting Greyhounds (5-2-1, 3-2 MIAA A Conference) knotted the score on a header with 6:38 left in the game, the Cardinals (4-1-1, 3-1-1) answered with the go-ahead 14 seconds later. Calvert Hall took a 1-0 lead on a fastbreak with 37:03 left in the first half.
Edgewood 4, Woodlawn 0: Carlos Martinez scored two goals to lead the Rams (2-4-1) past the Warriors (0-3-1). Hunter McColligan had four saves in the shutout for Edgewood.
Girls soccer
Gerstell 4, Institute of Notre Dame 0: Emily Messinese and Lauren Messinese each had a goal and an assist to lead the Falcons (2-3, 2-0 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference) over the Penguins (1-5, 0-3). Sydnee Smith made 11 saves in the shutout for Gerstell.
Field hockey
No. 9 McDonogh 3, Maryvale 2, OT: Piper Borz scored the game-winner to lift the visiting Eagles (4-3, 1-2 IAAM A Conference) over the Lions (3-6, 0-3). Maryvale was down 2-0 and tied the game with 22 seconds left in regulation. Emma Radebaugh had a goal and an assist for the Lions.
No. 14 St. Mary’s 4, St. Paul’s 0: Regan O’Toole made five saves in the sixth shutout for the host Saints (7-1, 3-0 IAAM B Conference). Gracie Driggs scored twice for St. Mary’s. The Gators fell to 1-4, 0-3.
Mount de Sales 4, Roland Park 1: Mia Rehkemper scored twice to lead the Sailors (7-3, 4-0 IAAM B Conference) over the Reds (3-5, 0-3). Mount de Sales led 2-1 in the first half. The victory marked the fourth straight.
River Hill 2, Severn 1: Arielle Hillock made 21 saves, but the Admirals (5-2) fell to the Hawks. Claire Slade and Quill Alewine each scored for River Hill.
Golf
Anne Arundel championships: Not long after the round was over and scores began trickling in, whispers of what Mason Jones had done began to drift through the crowd standing before the scoreboard.
“A South River kid shot a 73.”
The man inking in the scores — Severna Park coach Pete Buck — knew long before then, but this cemented it: the reign of Severna Park golf ended on Wednesday.
Given a healthy boost by Jones’ winning individual score, South River claimed the county team championship crown at Crofton Country Club with a total of 322.
Arundel finished second (336), aided to silver by the girls’ individual champion, Angelina Hwang. Severna Park, which had captured the county title for the last two years and had tied with South River in 2016, settled for third place with a combined total of 348.
