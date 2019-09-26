Varsity roundup: No. 2 Curley beats No. 3 Mount Saint Joseph in soccer, 2-1

No. 8 Calvert Hall 2, No. 6 Gilman 1: When the visiting Greyhounds (5-2-1, 3-2 MIAA A Conference) knotted the score on a header with 6:38 left in the game, the Cardinals (4-1-1, 3-1-1) answered with the go-ahead 14 seconds later. Calvert Hall took a 1-0 lead on a fastbreak with 37:03 left in the first half.