Varsity roundup: River Hill’s Nanjappa, Mount de Sales’ Whitaker win elite races at Bull Run

No. 9 Eastern Tech 3, North Harford 2: Leam Wilson scored the go-ahead with 10 minutes left in the game on a penalty kick as the visiting Mavericks (6-2) beat the Hawks (4-2). North Harford took a 2-0 lead in the first half. Eastern Tech goalie Taylor Spivey made a finger-tip save in the closing two minutes to preserve the win.