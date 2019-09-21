Varsity roundup: River Hill’s Nanjappa, Mount de Sales’ Whitaker win elite races at Bull Run

Anish Nanjappa of River Hill won the elite boys race and Juliette Whitaker of Mount de Sales was the elite girls winner at the prestigious Bull Run Invitational at Hereford High School on Saturday.
Nanjappa finished the course in 15 minutes, 43.8 seconds to edge South River’s Sam Keeny (15:47.2) and Severna Park’s Jake Geland (15:56.8) in a field of 207 runners.
Severna Park won the boys elite team title with 34 points, easily outdistancing second-place River Hill (126).
Whitaker finished in 18:26 to top a field of 149 by 37 seconds. Howard’s Amanda Eliker finished third in 19:23, leading the Lions to the team title.
Arundel’s Tanner Piotrowski (15:56.6) won the large school boys race and Broadneck won the team title, led by Spencer Tate’s second-place effort.
Arundel’s Niya Torres (19:27.3) won the large school girls race and Annapolis’ Katie Ericson finished as the runnerup.
Football
Towson 22, Perry Hall 6: Damone Moore had two touchdown runs and two 2-point conversions to lead the host Generals (2-1) over the Gators (0-3).
Bel Air 33, Havre de Grace 18: Brendan Purtell led the Bobcats (2-1) with three touchdowns and Stanford Ricketts had two touchdowns against the Warriors (1-2) Friday night. Bel Air led 21-0 after three quarters.
Boys soccer
No. 9 Eastern Tech 3, North Harford 2: Leam Wilson scored the go-ahead with 10 minutes left in the game on a penalty kick as the visiting Mavericks (6-2) beat the Hawks (4-2). North Harford took a 2-0 lead in the first half. Eastern Tech goalie Taylor Spivey made a finger-tip save in the closing two minutes to preserve the win.
Girls soccer
Chesapeake-AA 4, Southern 0: Ashley Chew and Brooke Hurst each scored twice to lead the host Cougars (4-1-1) over the Bulldogs (1-3). Ella Shannon had two assists and Sarah Cuttler made three saves for Chesapeake.