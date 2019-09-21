Varsity roundup: No. 10 McDonogh rallies to upend Bullis, 30-21, in football

Football
No. 10 McDonogh 30, Bullis Prep 21: The Eagles (4-0) took a 27-21 lead in the second half and held on the beat the Bulldogs (1-2). McDonogh trailed 21-7 before tying the game, 21-21, in the first half.
Good Counsel 21, No. 3 Archbishop Spalding 7: The visiting Falcons (3-1) took the lead for good with 1:44 left in the first half and added another touchdown in the fourth quarter to beat the Cavaliers (3-1). Spalding’s Austin Tutas completed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Zakee Wheatley to tie the score 7-7 with 6:24 left in the first half. Good Counsel is ranked fourth in the state.
Loyola Blakefield 40, Howard 28: The host Dons (4-0) built a 23-14 lead in the first half and held the Lions (1-2) scoreless for most of the second half. Loyola hosts Wyoming Seminary (Pa.) next Saturday at 2 p.m.
Broadneck 42, Glen Burnie 0: Josh Ehrlich completed 20 of 27 passes for 272 yards and three touchdown passes to lead the Bruins (1-2) past the host Gophers (0-2-1). Ehrlich also had seven carries for 10 yards and a touchdown.
Boys soccer
No. 2 Archbishop Curley 9, John Carroll 4: Jalen Anderson, Kenny Clapp and Anthony Schlee each scored two goals to lead the host Friars (5-1-1, 4-0 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference Black Division) beat the Patriots (2-4, 1-3). Curley led 8-2 in the first half.
No. 6 Gilman 5, Landon 0: Jack Stuzin scored three goals in the first half to lead the visiting Greyhounds (5-1-1) over the Bears (1-5-3). Costi Karakousis and Devon Nixon also scored for Gilman.
No. 7 Loyola Blakefield 5, Boys’ Latin 0: Chase Llewelyn had a hat trick and the host Dons (3-2-1, 2-1-1 MIAA A Conference Black Division) controlled the game and beat the Lakers (1-5, 0-4). Loyola scored its first goal five minutes into the game. Nate Brown made 11 saves for Boys’ Latin.
Concordia Prep 26, Severn 7: The visiting Saints (4-0, 2-0 MIAA B Conference) led 14-0 at the half and went on a 20-3 run in the third quarter to pull away from the Admirals (0-4, 0-3).
Field hockey
Roland Park 6, Towson 1: Peyton Woodward had a hat trick and Shannon Smith scored twice to lead the host Reds (3-3) over the Generals (1-4). Roland Park led 5-0 in the first half.
Girls volleyball
Dulaney 3, No. 10 Hereford 1: Amber Medina had 23 kills and four aces and the Lions (4-1) upset the Bulls (4-2). Dulaney won, 25-18, 25-21, 17-25, 25-19. The Lions have won four straight.
Archbishop Spalding 3, McDonogh 0: Taryn Crone went 13-for-13 and Jacey Lewis had 18 kills to lead the host Cavaliers (4-3, 4-2 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference) over the Eagles (3-3, 2-3). Spalding won, 25-14, 25-19, 25-21.