Varsity roundup: No. 10 McDonogh rallies to upend Bullis, 30-21, in football

Good Counsel 21, No. 3 Archbishop Spalding 7: The visiting Falcons (3-1) took the lead for good with 1:44 left in the first half and added another touchdown in the fourth quarter to beat the Cavaliers (3-1). Spalding’s Austin Tutas completed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Zakee Wheatley to tie the score 7-7 with 6:24 left in the first half. Good Counsel is ranked fourth in the state.