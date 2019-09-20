Varsity roundup: Eastern Tech moves to 5-0 in boys soccer with victory over Hereford

Dillon Nesteruk ran on to a through ball sent in by Matt Davis on the left side and finished to get the game tied in the 73rd minute. Shortly after, Ahmad collected a poor clear just outside the penalty area on the right side, took one touch to his left before hitting the game winner. Eastern Tech goalie Taylor Spivey’s fifth and final save was his biggest, diving to turn away a shot from Austin Craig with under two minutes to play.