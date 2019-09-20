Varsity roundup: Eastern Tech moves to 5-0 in boys soccer with victory over Hereford

Boys soccer
No. 9 Eastern Tech 2, No. 15 Hereford 1: Down 1-0 late, the host Mavericks scored two goals in less than two minutes with Arsalan Ahmad providing the game winner in the 75th minute.
After Nico Hillary gave the Bulls (5-1) a 1-0 lead early in the second half, the Mavericks (5-0) were able to find late resolve to pull out the win.
Dillon Nesteruk ran on to a through ball sent in by Matt Davis on the left side and finished to get the game tied in the 73rd minute. Shortly after, Ahmad collected a poor clear just outside the penalty area on the right side, took one touch to his left before hitting the game winner. Eastern Tech goalie Taylor Spivey’s fifth and final save was his biggest, diving to turn away a shot from Austin Craig with under two minutes to play.
“Going in, we talked about this being a defining week and one thing you have is a lot of heart and even with a lot of fatigue you keep working hard and it provided a couple unexpected opportnities late in the game where we broke through,” said Eastern Tech coach Peter Glaudemans.
Hereford, which upset then defending 2A state champion Eatern Tech in last year’s North region playoffs, outshot the Mavericks, 13-8 on Thursday.
— Glenn Graham
No. 14 Towson 2, Catonsville 0: Sean Matias and Tommy Pekosz each scored to lead the host Generals (4-0) past the Comets (1-5). Towson travels to No. 15 Hereford, Tuesday at 5:15 p.m.
Dulaney 1, Perry Hall 0: Justin White scored the winning goal assisted by Greg Borisov as the host Lions (2-0) beat the Gators (1-4).
Girls soccer
No. 1 McDonogh 5, No. 10 John Carroll 1: Baylee De Smit had two goals and an assist to lead the host Eagles (5-0, 2-0 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference) over the Patriots (3-3, 0-2). McDonogh went on a 3-0 run in the second half.
Severn 1, Bryn Mawr 0: Mori Sokoloff scored the game-winner and Zoee Stencil made six saves as the host Admirals (3-1, 2-0 IAAM B Conference) shut out the Mawrtians (3-1, 1-1).
Mount de Sales 3, Glenelg Country 0: Paige Rivers scored twice and Megan Matsko had four saves as the host Sailors (3-1, 2-0 IAAM B Conference) shut out the Dragons (0-3, 0-2). Mount de Sales led 2-0 in the first half.
Fallston 3, Roland Park 2: Logan Ward scored two goals a minute apart in the second half as the host Cougars (4-1) won a come-from-behind victory over the Reds (3-3).
Field hockey
No. 9 McDonogh 2, Westminster 1, OT: Jillian Ansell scored the game-winner in overtime to lift the host Eagles (3-2) over the Owls (3-2). Izzy Marsh gave McDonogh a 1-0 lead in the first half before Eleni Tartaglia scored the tying goal in the second half for Westminster.
St. Mary’s 5, Glenelg Country 0: Reagan O’Toole made three saves and Gracie Diggs had three goals and an assist as the visiting Saints (6-0, 2-0 IAAM A Conference) shut out the Dragons (3-2, 0-2).
Glenelg 2, River Hill 1: Sarah Kang and Lauren Paik each scored to lead the host Gladiators (1-2) past the Hawks (3-3). The game was tied 1-1 in the first half.
Severn 1, St. John’s (D.C.) 0: Haley Davis scored the game-winner assisted by LIbby Wild as the visiting Admirals (4-1) beat the Cadets (5-2). Severn goalie Arielle Hillock made 11 saves.
Volleyball
No. 7 Mount de Sales 3, Notre Dame Prep 2: The host Sailors (6-1, 6-0 IAAM A Conference) beat the Blazers (2-5, 1-2). Mount De Sales was led by Mary Grace Goyena (16 kills), Kelenna Onukwugha (14 kills) and Chidinma Onukwugha (14 kills).
No. 9 Bel Air 3, Harford Tech 0: Maddie Reagan had eight aces and McKenna Reiswig had eight kills to lead the Bobcats (5-0) past the host Cobras (0-4). Bel Air won, 25-11, 25-8, 25-20.