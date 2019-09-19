Varsity roundup: Archbishop Curley stays unbeaten in MIAA A Conference boys soccer

Boys soccer
No. 2 Archbishop Curley 2, Boys’ Latin 0: Jalen Anderson scored two second-half goals to lift the visiting Friars (4-1-1, 3-0 MIAA A Conference Black Division) over the Lakers (1-4, 0-3). Justin Karas and Dylan Sloan added assists. Chris Denholm made saves in the shutout for Curley.
No. 7 Loyola Blakefield 4, Gonzaga (D.C.) 1: The host Dons (3-2-1) went on a 3-0 run in the second half to pull away from the Eagles (2-3-2). Dominic Caltabiano had a goal and an assist for Loyola, which hosts Boys’ Latin Friday at 4:15 p.m.
No. 8 Calvert Hall 3, John Carroll 2: Sean Barwick had a goal and an assist to lead the visiting Cardinals (2-1-1, 2-1-1 MIAA A Conference Black Division) past the host Patriots (2-3, 1-2).
Park 2, St. Mary’s 0: The host Bruins (4-2, 3-2 MIAA B Conference) beat the Saints (2-4, 1-4 MIAA B Conference). St. Mary’s suffered its fourth straight loss.
Girls soccer
C. Milton Wright 3, Marriotts Ridge 2: Morgan Kovacic scored the game-winner on a corner kick by Sarah Barnes to left the Mustangs (3-1) over the host Mustangs (1-1). Marriotts Ridge took a 2-0 lead in the first half.
Field hockey
No. 4 Archbishop Spalding 2, No. 2 Notre Dame Prep 0: Katie Fichtner had a goal and an assist and the host Cavaliers (3-1-1, 1-1 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference) shut out the Blazers (3-2, 2-1).
Severn 2, Roland Park 1: Regan King and Anna D’Amore scored to lead the Admirals (3-1, 1-1 IAAM B Conference) past the host Reds (2-3, 0-1). Severn led 1-0 in the first half.
South Carroll 1, Manchester Valley 0: Kiersten Straley scored the game-winner assisted by Rachel Linn as the host Cavaliers (3-3) beat the Mavericks (2-2).