Varsity roundup: Mount Hebron knocks off No. 10 Severna Park in field hockey

Field hockey
Mount Hebron 2, No. 10 Severna Park 1: Mia Holland scored the game-winner assisted by Esha Shah at the 16:15 mark of the second half to lift the Vikings (3-2) over the Falcons (2-2). The game was tied 1-1 in the first half.
Northeast 5, Hammond 0: Hannah Fox made eight saves and the visiting Eagles (3-1) shut out the Bears (1-1). Northeast has won its last three games.
Boys soccer
No. 9 Eastern Tech 2, Harford Tech 1: Gionvanni Costagliola gave the host Mavericks (4-0) a 2-0 lead with 35 minutes left to play and hung on to beat the Cobras (4-2). Eastern Tech took a 1-0 lead off an own goal by Harford Tech.
No. 11 Broadneck 1, Chesapeake-AA 0: The host Bruins (3-1) won on an own goal by the Cougars (1-2-1).
Girls soccer
Harford Tech 4, Loch Raven 1: Emma Ryan, Jenna Doleschal, Molly Re, and Mallory Peyton each scored for the host Cobras (4-0). Harford Tech led 2-0 at the half. The Raiders fell to 1-1.
Havre de Grace 9, Joppatowne 0: Jaida George made eight saves and Takara Gibson had one save as the host Warriors (1-1) shut out the Mariners (0-2).
Roland Park 3, Dulaney 1: Georgia Szoke scored twice to lead the Reds (3-2) over the host Lions (2-3). Sammy White had the lone goal for Dulaney.