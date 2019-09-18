Advertisement

Varsity roundup: Mount Hebron knocks off No. 10 Severna Park in field hockey

By
Baltimore Sun |
Sep 17, 2019 | 10:08 PM
Varsity roundup: Mount Hebron knocks off No. 10 Severna Park in field hockey
Arundel's Malia Walker works to get control of the ball near the goal Tuesday afternoon against Glenelg. (Nicole Munchel for the Baltimore / Baltimore Sun Media Group)
Field hockey

Mount Hebron 2, No. 10 Severna Park 1: Mia Holland scored the game-winner assisted by Esha Shah at the 16:15 mark of the second half to lift the Vikings (3-2) over the Falcons (2-2). The game was tied 1-1 in the first half.

Northeast 5, Hammond 0: Hannah Fox made eight saves and the visiting Eagles (3-1) shut out the Bears (1-1). Northeast has won its last three games.

Advertisement
Boys soccer

No. 9 Eastern Tech 2, Harford Tech 1: Gionvanni Costagliola gave the host Mavericks (4-0) a 2-0 lead with 35 minutes left to play and hung on to beat the Cobras (4-2). Eastern Tech took a 1-0 lead off an own goal by Harford Tech.

No. 11 Broadneck 1, Chesapeake-AA 0: The host Bruins (3-1) won on an own goal by the Cougars (1-2-1).
Girls soccer

Harford Tech 4, Loch Raven 1: Emma Ryan, Jenna Doleschal, Molly Re, and Mallory Peyton each scored for the host Cobras (4-0). Harford Tech led 2-0 at the half. The Raiders fell to 1-1.

Havre de Grace 9, Joppatowne 0: Jaida George made eight saves and Takara Gibson had one save as the host Warriors (1-1) shut out the Mariners (0-2).

Roland Park 3, Dulaney 1: Georgia Szoke scored twice to lead the Reds (3-2) over the host Lions (2-3). Sammy White had the lone goal for Dulaney.

Advertisement
Advertisement