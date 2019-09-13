Varsity roundup: No. 7 Mount de Sales sweeps McDonogh in girls volleyball

Girls volleyball
No. 7 Mount de Sales 3, McDonogh 0: Mary Grace Goyena had 10 kills and Grace Wallace had 24 assists to lead the host Sailors (3-1, 3-0 IAAM A Conference) over the Eagles (2-2, 2-1). Mount de Sales won, 25-12, 25-11, 25-11.
No. 9 Bel Air 3, Rising Sun 0: The host Bobcats (3-0) beat the Tigers, the first win over Rising Sun since 2012. Bel Air won, 25-22, 25-20, 25-15.
No. 12 St. Paul’s 3, Archbishop Spalding 1: Terra Dzambo went 13-for-13 serving and Jillian Hunter had 10 kills as the visiting Gators (5-0, 5-0 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Confernce) beat the Cavaliers (1-3, 1-2). St. Paul’s won, 26-24, 19-25, 25-23, 25-22
Maryvale 3, John Carroll 0: Sophie Savick had 11 kills and 27 assists to lead the Lions (2-1, 2-1 IAAM A Conference) past the Patriots (0-6, 0-4). Maryvale won, 25-22, 25-21, 25-18.
Boys soccer
No. 11 C. Milton Wright 2, South Carroll 1: The host Mustangs (2-1) controlled possession and beat the Cavaliers (1-2). Nick Dunstan-Maiese and Grayson Hichkad each scored for C.M. Wright. South Carroll led 1-0 at the half.
No. 12 Broadneck 4, Northeast 0: Sean Mangan scored two goals to lead the visiting Bruins (2-1) past the Eagles (0-2). Broadneck outshot Northeast, 12-3.
Westminster 4, Linganore 1: Tyler Buberl lined up for a play he and his Westminster teammates know quite well.
Buberl executed the plan as well as he could, and as a result the Owls added a second-half goal en route to their 4-1 win Thursday at Ruby Field over visiting Linganore.
The senior defender, and one of his team’s captains, helped Westminster get back to .500 at 2-2. And the start of its season has been anything but consistent.
The Owls split a pair of tournament games Sept. 5-6 at Catonsville, with a 4-2 win over the host Comets dampened by a 1-0 loss vs. Mount Hebron on what they considered a questionable goal. They traveled Tuesday to Thomas S. Wootton in Rockville, and the Patriots handed Westminster a 9-1 loss, leaving some of its players calling Wootton the best team they had ever witnessed, let alone faced.
Thursday’s contest was a needed bounce-back for the Owls, with Buberl sparking their offense on his well-timed play.
— Pat Stoetzer, Baltimore Sun Media Group
Girls soccer
No. 1 McDonogh 6, No. 8 Notre Dame Prep 0: The visiting Eagles (3-0, 1-0 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference) shut out the Blazers (2-3, 0-1). NDP has lost its last two games and McDonogh travels to Episcopal Academy (Pa.) Saturday at 2 p.m.
Severn 1, Glenelg Country 0: Madison Tryon scored the game-winner assisted by Alina Valencia in the 80th minute to lift the visiting Admirals (2-1, 1-0 MIAA B Conference) over the Dragons (0-2, 0-1). Zoee Stencil made four saves for Severn.
Gerstell 5, St. Mary’s 2: Lauren Messinese and Emily Messinese each scored two goals and goalie Sydnee Smith had seven saves as the Falcons (1-2) won their Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference opener on Thursday.
Annapolis 5, Glen Burnie 1: Saylor Whitaker scored all five of the Panthers’ goals. For the “track star,” as her teammates call her, she wanted to do all she could to bring Annapolis (1-1) closer to its ultimate goal.
“I think our motivations just changed. Last year, we didn’t do so well,” she said. “We treat this (season) as revenge for us. It’s important to bring Annapolis High back into the competition.”
Glen Burnie goalkeeper Sydney Baker made 19 saves.
— Katherine Fominykh, Baltimore Sun Media Group
Mercy 2, John Carroll 1: Payton Schenning and Sydney Feiler each scored to lead the visiting Magic (5-0, 1-0 IAAM A Conference) past the Patriots (3-1, 0-1). Mercy led 2-0 in the first half.
Field hockey
No. 5 Arundel 5, No. 10 Broadneck 2: Prior to Thursday’s game with Broadneck, Arundel field hockey coach Carrie Vosburg told Nikki Seven she wanted her to score three goals.
Not only did Seven do exactly what her coach asked her to do, she added a pair of assists for good measure.
Seven’s five points helped the Wildcats earn their second straight win to start the season over the Bruins.
“We had such strong motivation coming into this game,” said Seven, who scored two goals in Tuesday’s win over Marriotts Ridge. “It was our first county game and we really wanted to win. We executed in the second half very well.”
— Bob Hough, Baltimore Sun Media Group
No. 9 Severna Park 5, Old Mill 0: Zoe Day scored twice to lift the host Falcons (2-2) over the Patriots (2-1). Anna Grace Keller made four saves in her first shutout of the season.
Franklin 2, Century 1: The visiting Indians (1-0) scored twice in the first half and held off the Knights (2-2). Emi Mower had the lone goal for Century.
River Hill 3, Howard 1: Last season, Howard’s field hockey team defeated River Hill, scoring the game-winning goal in the final 30 seconds.
Less than a year later, River Hill handily defeated Howard, outshooting the Lions 17-2 and dominating possession.
What’s different?
“Their freshmen midfielders,” said Howard head coach Courtney Sprissler. “You could tell those two girls have brought up the spirit of the team.”
River Hill’s strong midfield, led by senior captain Quinn Kindbom and bolstered this season by freshmen Puja Nanjappa and Maddie Vasilios, paced the Hawks to their first county victory.
River Hill (2-2) drew first blood less than 10 minutes into the home contest. Kindbom received the corner and dished the ball to Vasilios, who put the open shot in the back of the cage.
— Jacob Meyer, Baltimore Sun Media Group