Varsity roundup: McDonogh cruises past Gilman in boys soccer; Spalding routs Roland Park in girls soccer

Boys soccer
No. 3 McDonogh 4, Gilman 1: The host Eagles (3-2, 2-1 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference Red Division) scored three goals in the first half and cruised past the Greyhounds (2-1-1, 1-1). Wyatt Thompson had a goal and an assist and Connor Smith made three saves for McDonogh, which shook off back-to-back losses to Archbishop Spalding on Sept. 6 and Cardinal Gibbons (North Carolina) on Sept. 7.
Girls soccer
No. 2 Archbishop Spalding 6, Roland Park 0: Sophie Thibeault scored twice xxx to lead the host Cavaliers (3-0, 1-0 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference) over the Reds (2-2, 0-1). Spalding outshot Roland Park, 18-1, and had 11 shots on goal to the Reds’ one.
Field hockey
St. Mary’s 2, Severn 1: Regan O’Toole made 13 saves and the visiting Saints (3-0, 1-0 IAAM B Conference) beat the Admirals (2-1, 0-1). Gracie Driggs and Kaitlyn Panebianco scored for St. Mary’s.
Annapolis Area Christian 4, Catholic 0: The Eagles (2-1, 1-0 IAAM C Conference) beat the visiting Cubs (0-2, 0-1). AACS goal scorers were: Livy Lenhart, Laine Rogers, Grace Raspa and Lexi Steele.