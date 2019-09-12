Varsity roundup: McDonogh cruises past Gilman in boys soccer; Spalding routs Roland Park in girls soccer

No. 3 McDonogh 4, Gilman 1: The host Eagles (3-2, 2-1 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference Red Division) scored three goals in the first half and cruised past the Greyhounds (2-1-1, 1-1). Wyatt Thompson had a goal and an assist and Connor Smith made three saves for McDonogh, which shook off back-to-back losses to Archbishop Spalding on Sept. 6 and Cardinal Gibbons (North Carolina) on Sept. 7.