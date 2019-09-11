Varsity roundup: Archbishop Curley, CM Wright play to scoreless draw in boys soccer

Boys soccer
No. 4 Archbishop Curley 0, No. 11 C. Milton Wright 0, 2OT: The visiting Friars (1-1-1) and Mustangs (1-1-1) played to a draw. Both goalies Zach Hetrick (C.M. Wright) and Chris Denholm (Curley) made four saves.
No. 6 Arundel 7, Southern 0: Spencer Hanks scored five goals and Evan Slaney had seven saves as the visiting Wildcats (1-0) shut out the Bulldogs (0-1).
Eastern Tech 8, Owings Mills 0: Taylor Spivey made five saves and Mason Curtis had three saves as the host Mavericks (3-0) shut out the Golden Eagles (2-1). Eastern Tech led 3-0 at the half.
Perry Hall 5 Franklin 0: Jaeden Asare had two goals and Zach Eichelberger had four assists to lead the host Gators (1-0) past the Indians (0-1).
Girls soccer
No. 6 Mercy 2, Severn 0: The host Magic (4-0) got two goals in the second half to beat the Admirals (1-1). Emma Aviles and Adrianna Gunther each scored.
No. 14 Hereford 11, Dundalk 1: Katie Blair had three goals and an assist to lead the visiting Bulls (2-1) past the Owls (0-1).
Field hockey
Old Mill 2, Howard 1, OT: Jade Kakuk scored her second goal and the game-winner three minutes into overtime to lift the visiting Patriots (2-0) over the Lions (2-1). Old Mill led 1-0 in the first half before Katie Sloan scored in the second half for Howard to force overtime.
No. 13 Chesapeake-AA 2, Centennial 1: Madison Billing and Alyssa Krueger each scored to lead the Cougars (2-0) past the host Eagles (0-1). The score was tied 1-1 at the half. Centennial goalie Casey Stratton made 14 saves.
No. 15 Dulaney 2, No. 11 Hereford 1: Rebecca Puente and Emily Mowbray each scored to lead the host Lions (1-0) past the Bulls (0-1). All the goals were scored in the first half.
South Carroll 5, Patterson Mill 1: Meghan Radnoff had two goals and an assist to lead the visiting Cavaliers (2-1) past the Huskies (0-1).
Volleyball
No. 7 Mount de Sales 3, Archbishop Spalding 2: Jillian Hunter had 10 aces and Jacey Lewis had 22 digs, but the host Cavaliers (1-2, 1-1 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference) fell to the Sailors. Mount de Sales (2-1, 2-0) won, 27-29, 25-18, 25-12, 23-25, 15-12.
No. 9 Bel Air 3, Bohemia Manor 0: Maddie Regan had five aces and Olivia Simon had four aces to lead the visiting Bobcats (2-0) past the Eagles (1-1). Bel Air won, 25-10, 25-8, 25-15.
Maryvale 3, Notre Dame Prep 0: Caitlin Shaffrey had 12 kills, Sophie Savick had 21 assists and Rory Kenny had six blocks as the Lions (1-1, 1-1 IAAM A Conference) beat the Blazers (1-3, 0-3). Maryvale won 25-20, 25-12, 25-15.
Boys golf
Dulaney wins: The Lions came in first at 157 followed by Catonsville (205) and Eastern Tech (206). Ryan Choi, Nick Charlow and Luke Murnane all shot 39’s to lead the Lions. The Lions are now 3-0 with their next match Monday against Westminster and Liberty from Carroll County at Westminster National Golf Course.