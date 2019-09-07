Varsity roundup: Archbishop Spalding upsets top-ranked McDonogh in boys soccer, 1-0

Loyola Blakefield 37, Georgetown Prep 27: The host Dons (2-0) trailed 21-14 at the half before surging past the Little Hoyas (1-1). Loyola’s Noah Bull made an interception and ran to the 5-yard line to set up the go-ahead score in the second half. The Dons host Dulaney Friday at 4 p.m.