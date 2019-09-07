Varsity roundup: Archbishop Spalding upsets top-ranked McDonogh in boys soccer, 1-0

Boys soccer
Archbishop Spalding 1, No. 1 McDonogh 0: The host Cavaliers (2-1, 1-0 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference Red Division) upset the top-ranked Eagles (2-1,1-1). McDonogh faces Cardinal Gibbons (North Carolina) on Saturday at 2 p.m. Spalding travels to St. Paul’s on Wednesday.
No. 5 Loyola Blakefield 2, John Carroll 1: Julian Schmugge scored two goals to lead the visiting Dons (1-1, 1-0 MIAA A Conference Black Division) past the Patriots (0-2, 0-1).
C. Milton Wright 2, Perry Hall 1: Ryan Roszko and Austin McCafferty each scored and the Mustangs (1-0) beat the Gators (0-1). Zach Eichelberger scored on a penalty kick in the second half for Perry Hall.
Football
No. 4 Archbishop Spalding 56, Bishop Moore (Fla.) 14: Quinton Young scored three touchdowns and the visiting Cavaliers (2-0) beat the Hornets (1-2). Spalding’s defense got an interception on their first play of the game.
Potomac 30, No. 12 Broadneck 27: Corey Dyches caught an 8-yard touchdown pass with 46 seconds left in the game to lift the host Wolverines (1-0) over the Bruins (0-1). Josh Ehrlich went 21-for-33 for 264 yards and four touchdown passes for Broadneck.
McDonogh 38, Berks Catholic (Pa.) 7: The host Eagles (1-0) built a 17-0 lead with 3:21 left in the first quarter and rolled past the Saints (1-2). McDonogh hosts No. 5 Franklin Friday at 6 p.m.
Boys’ Latin 35, Severn 3: The visiting Lakers (1-0, 1-0 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference) built a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and rolled past the Admirals (0-2, 0-1). Severn made a field goal in the fourth quarter to avoid a shutout.
Loyola Blakefield 37, Georgetown Prep 27: The host Dons (2-0) trailed 21-14 at the half before surging past the Little Hoyas (1-1). Loyola’s Noah Bull made an interception and ran to the 5-yard line to set up the go-ahead score in the second half. The Dons host Dulaney Friday at 4 p.m.
Field hockey
No. 1 Garrison Forest 2, Bryn Mawr 0: The Grizzlies (1-0) scored two goals in the second half to shut out the host Mawrtians (1-1).
No. 4 Archbishop Spalding 2, No. 10 Broadneck 0: Freshman Ruby deFrees made two saves in her first shutout as the Cavaliers (1-0) beat the host Bruins (0-1). Bridget Donovan and K atie Fichtner each scored in the second half.
Fallston 3, North East 0: Nicole Milano scored twice and Megan Dudick made eight saves as the visiting Cougars (1-0) shut out the Indians (0-1). Fallston led 2-0 at the half.
St. Mary’s 4, Indian Creek 0: Gracie Diggs had two goals to lead the visiting Saints (3-0) past the Indians (0-3). St. Mary’s travels to Severn on Wednesday.
Girls volleyball
No. 7 Arundel 3, Towson 0: Brooke Watts had 11 kills and the host Wildcats (1-0) beat the Generals (0-1). Arundel won, 25-17, 25-10, 25 -11.
No. 13 St. Paul’s 3, Notre Dame Prep 1: Abby Snyder had 29 assists, Shelby Lucas had 13 kills and Abby Mudd had 10 kills to lead the visiting Gators (3-0, 3-0 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference) past the Blazers (0-2, 0-2). St. Paul’s won, 22-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-22.
C Milton Wright 3, Havre De Grace 2: Brooke Naugle had 15 kills and the Mustangs (1-0) beat the host Warriors (0-1). C.M. Wright won, 25-14, 22-25, 15-25, 25-22, 15-10.