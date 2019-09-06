Varsity roundup: Amani Green and Becky Mulcahy goals lift Roland Park in girls soccer

Girls soccer
Roland Park 2, Glenelg Country 0: The host Reds (1-0) got two second-half goals from Amani Green (66th minute) and Becky Mulcahy (74th minute) to shut out the Dragons (0-1).
Good Counsel 3, No. 12 Notre Dame Prep 0: The Falcons (1-1) bounced back from Tuesday’s 3-0 loss to No. 1 McDonogh by shutting out the host Blazers (1-2).
Field hockey
Severn 9, Key School 0: Arielle HIllock made four saves to lead the visiting Admirals (1-0) past the Obezags (0-1). Two goal scores for Severn included: Ally Dixon, Jenna Kantowski and Regan King. The Admirals led 5-0 at the half.
Girls volleyball
No. 4 Mount de Sales 3, John Carroll 0: Mary Grace Goyena had 14 kills, Chidinma Onukwugha had six aces and Grace Wallace had 14 assists to lead the host Sailors (1--0, 1-0 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference) past the Patriots (0-2, 0-2). Mount de Sales won, 25-12, 25-17, 25-11.
Archbishop Spalding 3, Annapolis Area Christian 0: Terra Dzambo went 21-for-21 serving with five aces and Alison Rib had 21 digs as the host Cavaliers (1-0) beat the Eagles (0-2). Spalding won, 24-16, 25-14, 25-19.
Boys golf
Dulaney 149, Towson 175: The Lions were led by Ryan Choi who shot a 35, followed by Nick Charlow with a 36 and Jack Felt with a 38. Bobby O’Grady (34), David Durmowicz (35) and Joe DiPino (39) had very strong showings. The Lions next match is Tuesday at Rocky Point against Catonsville and Eastern Tech.