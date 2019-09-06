Advertisement

Varsity roundup: Amani Green and Becky Mulcahy goals lift Roland Park in girls soccer

By
Baltimore Sun |
Sep 05, 2019 | 10:26 PM
Varsity roundup: Amani Green and Becky Mulcahy goals lift Roland Park in girls soccer
Juliana Carriera (10) celebrates a first half score with Concordia teammates, from left, Madison Hieber, Paige Bailey and Phoebe Bannan against Pallotti during an IAAM girls soccer match at Concordia Prep on Thursday, September 5. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Girls soccer

Roland Park 2, Glenelg Country 0: The host Reds (1-0) got two second-half goals from Amani Green (66th minute) and Becky Mulcahy (74th minute) to shut out the Dragons (0-1).

Good Counsel 3, No. 12 Notre Dame Prep 0: The Falcons (1-1) bounced back from Tuesday’s 3-0 loss to No. 1 McDonogh by shutting out the host Blazers (1-2).

Advertisement
Field hockey

Severn 9, Key School 0: Arielle HIllock made four saves to lead the visiting Admirals (1-0) past the Obezags (0-1). Two goal scores for Severn included: Ally Dixon, Jenna Kantowski and Regan King. The Admirals led 5-0 at the half.

Girls volleyball

No. 4 Mount de Sales 3, John Carroll 0: Mary Grace Goyena had 14 kills, Chidinma Onukwugha had six aces and Grace Wallace had 14 assists to lead the host Sailors (1--0, 1-0 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference) past the Patriots (0-2, 0-2). Mount de Sales won, 25-12, 25-17, 25-11.

Archbishop Spalding 3, Annapolis Area Christian 0: Terra Dzambo went 21-for-21 serving with five aces and Alison Rib had 21 digs as the host Cavaliers (1-0) beat the Eagles (0-2). Spalding won, 24-16, 25-14, 25-19.

Boys golf

Dulaney 149, Towson 175: The Lions were led by Ryan Choi who shot a 35, followed by Nick Charlow with a 36 and Jack Felt with a 38. Bobby O’Grady (34), David Durmowicz (35) and Joe DiPino (39) had very strong showings. The Lions next match is Tuesday at Rocky Point against Catonsville and Eastern Tech.

Advertisement
Advertisement