St. Frances football moves to 2-0 with 55-0 victory over Simeon (Ill.)

Football
No. 1 St. Frances 55, Simeon (Ill.) 0: The host Panthers (2-0) took a 42-0 lead at the half and rolled past the Wolverines (0-1).
No. 2 Calvert Hall 35, St. Vincent Pallotti 0: Sean Tucker had two touchdown runs of seven and 51 yards in the first half and the visiting Cardinals (2-0) shut out the Panthers (1-1). Amir Jenkins completed a 3-yard touchdown pass to Cole Herbert for a 21-0 lead with 36 seconds left in the first half.
No. 3 Mount Saint Joseph 56, Holy Spirit (N.J.) 27: The Gaels (2-0) fell behind early, but rallied to beat the host Spartans (0-1). Mount Saint Joseph trailed 7-0 before scoring three straight touchdowns, including two scoring runs by Marlowe Wax of 22 and 26 yards. The Gaels led 35-14 at the half.
McDonogh 34, Malvern Prep (Pa.) 13: The Eagles (1-0) trailed 6-0 in the first before pulling away from the host Friars (0-1). Running back Giovanni Procaccini scored two touchdowns and Dante Trader scored another for a 20-6 McDonogh lead with 44.5 seconds left in the second quarter.
Archbishop Curley 35, Bishop O’Connell 0: Josh Knapp returned an interception for a touchdown and the host Friars (1-0) shut out the Knights (0-1). Curley led 35-0 with 7:45 left in the game and a running clock.
Boys soccer
McDonogh 5, DeMatha 1: The Eagles (1-0) scored all their goals in the second half to beat the Stags (0-1) at the Fields at RFK Campus. Vincent Petrera had two goals and Connor Smith made five saves for McDonogh. The Eagles travel to St. Paul’s Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.
St. Mary’s 2, Key School 1: Daniel Fagbohunka scored three minutes into the second half to put the visiting Obezags (1-1) up 1-0 before the Saints (1-0) scored the next two.