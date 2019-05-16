Varsity roundup (May 16): Torroella throws shutout, No. 7 Mount Saint Joseph defeats No. 15 Loyola in MIAA A baseball

Pitcher and Brown-bound John Torroella threw a shutout and No. 7 Mount Saint Joseph scored the winning run in the fifth inning to beat No. 15 Loyola Blakefield, 1-0, in a Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference consolation bracket playoff game Thursday.

The Gaels (20-9) advance to face host No. 4 Gilman (21-10) in Friday’s semifinal at 4:30 p.m. The Dons’ season ends with a 15-10 record. Loyola went 2-2 in the tournament.

The Mount Saint Joseph/Gilman winner advances to Monday’s league championship game 6 p.m. at Harford Community College. If No. 3 Calvert Hall loses, it will force a deciding game on Tuesday.

Poly 6, City 3: The Engineers (13-3) handed the first loss of the season to the Knights (14-1) in a Class 3A South Section 1 semifinal at Pikesville. Poly hosts Northern-Calvert Friday at 4 p.m. in the region final.

Forest Park 10, Douglass 9: The Foresters (7-1) beat the Ducks (1-9) in a Class 1A North Section II final at Roosevelt Park Field No. 4. Forest Park travels to Randallstown Friday at 4 p.m. in the region final.

Softball

Bohemia Manor 1, No. 8 Patterson Mill 0: The host Eagles (19-1) beat the Huskies (15-4) in a Class 1A East Section 1 final. The victory was the third shutout in a row. Bo Manor beat North East, 2-0, on May 6 and Perryville, 10-0, on Wednesday in the section semifinal.

No. 9 Towson 10, Lansdowne 6: Oliva Ingrao hit a two-run double in the sixth inning and the host Generals (16-2) beat the Vikings (8-8) in a Class 3A North Section 1 final. Towson trailed 6-5 before scoring six runs in the sixth inning. The Generals host Bel Air Friday at noon in the region championship.