Varsity roundup (May 15): Howard stuns unbeaten Urbana for boys lacrosse region championship

Boys lacrosse

Howard 6, Urbana 5: The visiting Lions (12-4) upset the Hawks (17-1) in a Class 4A North region title. In addition to being undefeated prior to this loss, Urbana outscored its opponents 301-68. Howard took a 3-2 lead in the first half before trading three goals apiece with Urbana in the third quarter. Both team’s offenses were stymied in the fourth quarter.

Baseball

No. 15 Loyola Blakefield 14, No. 9 McDonogh 5: The host Dons (14-9) continue to roll through the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference consolation bracket by eliminating the Eagles (15-13). Loyola bats put up more than enough runs to support pitchers Stephen Schenning and Austin Mumaw. The Dons host No. 7 Mount Saint Joseph (19-11) on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

Softball

No. 2 Chesapeake-AA 11, Northeast 0: Haley Downin threw a three-hit shutout as the host Cougars (17-3) blanked the Eagles (11-8) in a Class 3A North Section II final. Downin had a home run and three RBIs. Alison Pollack hit a game-ending home run and had three RBIs.

No. 7 Glen Burnie 4, No. 5 Severna Park 3: The host Gophers (17-3) scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to upset the Falcons (15-5) in a Class 4A East Section I final. Wynter Radcliffe went seven innings, gave up three runs on eight hits, walked five and struck out three for the win. Severna Park’s Kylie Dingess (2-for-4) and Campbell Kline (1-for-2) each hit a home run.

No. 6 Howard 5, Dulaney 2: Lindsey Smith delivered a grand slam home run in the bottom of the second inning, turning a one-run deficit into a three-run lead, and host Howard (18-5) never looked back on the way to the victory over Dulaney (15-4) in a Class 4A North Section I final.

Howard will play on the road against Sherwood, a 4-3 winner over Urbana, for the region championship on Friday.

Samantha Hobert pitched the complete game, allowing just four hits and striking out two. Sophie Morton drove in the other run for Howard.

Howard will attempt to repeat as region champions for only the second time in program history. The last time came in 2010 and 2011.

No. 13 Eastern Tech 21, New Town 2: The host Mavericks (14-2) scored 15 runs in the first inning and routed the Titans (4-9) in a Class 2A North Section I final. Starter Rilee Fazenbaker worked two innings and gave up one hit and struck out one for the win.

Girls lacrosse

Patterson Mill 16, Cambridge South Dorchester 6: Anna Salerno scored four goals and Sydney Beck had a hat trick to lead the host Huskies (8-6) past Vikings (4-4) in a Class 1A East region championship. Faith Treptow made four saves for Patterson Mill.