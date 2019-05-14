Varsity roundup (May 14): No. 15 Loyola shuts out No. 14 Spalding, 10-0, headed for rematch with No. 9 McDonogh

No. 15 Loyola Blakefield baseball is headed for a rematch with No. 9 McDonogh on Wednesday.

Virginia-bound Matthew Wyatt pitched a five-inning shutout and Neal Beal hit a two-run home run as the Dons (14-9) won a 10-0 shutout over No.14 Archbishop Spalding in Tuesday’s consolation bracket game of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference playoffs at Babb Field at Stromberg Stadium in Johns Hopkins.

The Cavaliers (18-12) were elminated. Loyola lost 5-3 to No. 9 McDonogh in Saturday’s opening round game. The Dons will host the Eagles (16-13).

Fallston 3, North Harford 2: Winning pitcher Josh Bogdan worked seven innings, gave up two runs on seven hits and struck out two as the host Cougars (12-7) beat the Hawks (9-10) in a Class 2A East Section Section I final at Ripken Stadium. Dillon Sperl hit a two-out, RBI single in the third inning for a 1-0 Fallston lead.

Softball

No. 2 Chesapeake-AA 10, James M. Bennett 0: Haley Downin and Jerzie Nutile combined efforts to throw a two-hit shutout in five innings in a Class 3A North Section II semifinal. Nutile hit a two-run homer in the first inning and a two-run double in the second inning for the host Cougars (17-3). Madison Lewis and Olivia Owen each had hits for Clippers (10-8).

Boys lacrosse

Curley 15, Saints Peter & Paul 5: Nate Rollins scored three goals and won 22 of 24 faceoffs to lead the host Friars past the Sabres in a Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference semifinal. Nick Rammage had three goals and two assists for Curley, which advances to Friday’s championship at 5 p.m. at Towson University.

James M. Bennett 16, Chesapeake-AA 11: Evan Winterbottom made 11 saves and Dylan Wolfe had eight points (7 goals, 1 assist) but the Cougars (7-9) fell to the host Clippers (11-5) in a Class 3A East Section II semifinal at the Shipyard. J.M. Bennett scooped up 50 ground balls and outshot Chesapeake, 30-20.