Varsity roundup (May 9): Gilman wins sixth straight MIAA A Conference tennis title

Boys tennis

Gilman 5, Calvert Hall 0: The Greyhounds won their sixth straight Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference championship and completed their sixth straight undefeated league season by beating the Cardinals at the Coppermine Racquet and Fitness in Pikesville.

No. 1 singles Nick Boucher defeated Russell Willenborg, 6-4, 6-2, and in No. 2 singles Dylan Walters beat Ian Hewes, 6-1, 6-1. Gilman sports now has 26 titles. Greyhounds coach Steve Krulevitz credited parents and health benefits to the record-setting tennis team’s success.

“Parents want their kids to get involved in a sport you can play at any age,” he said.

Severn 3, Archbishop Spalding 2: The Admirals captured the MIAA B Conference title. No. 3 singles Grant Shanahan won 6-0, 6-0. Double No. 1 Alex Honick and Aidan Carter won 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 and No. 2 doubles Jonathan Bing and Ben Berlin won 7-5, 6-2.

Baseball

Fallston 10, North East 9: Trailing 9-1 in the fourth inning, Connor Pickle started the comeback with a three-run home run and the host Cougars (10-7) beat the Indians (8-11) in a Class 2A East Section I quarterfinal. Pickle hit a a three-run double to tie the score at 9-9 in the fifth inning. Jake Bogdon (2-for-4) hit an RBI double to score Jesse Schuster and the winning run.

Patterson Mill 4, Kent County 1: Winning pitcher Christian Shertzer went seven innings, gave up one run on three hits, walked one and struck out five as the host Huskies (11-7) beat the Trojans (9-9) in a Class 1A East Section I quarterfinal. Caleb Heyman hit an RBI double in the second inning for Patterson Mill, which will face Col. Richardson (19-0) in Saturday’s section semifinal.

North Harford 15, Elkton 5: Mill Heinze (3-for-3) drove in six runs to lead the visiting Hawks (10-9) past the Golden Elks (3-10) in a Class 2A East Section I quarterfinal. North Harford scored nine runs in the sixth inning. Heinze and Bobby Duffy both hit a home run in the sixth inning.

Perryville 18, Havre de Grace 1: The host Panthers (12-6) scored 12 runs in the second inning and beat the Warriors (4-10) in a Class 1A East Section I quarterfinal. Freshman James Able gave up one run on five hits and struck out four for the win. Perryville faces the winner of Bohemia Manor/Joppatowne on Saturday.

Softball

Aberdeen 11, Edgewood 8: The host Rams (9-8) put together a five-run sixth inning to cut the lead to 9-8 before the Eagles (5-10) scored twice in the seventh to win a Class 3A North Section II quarterfinal. Brooke Greaver had a double and two RBI’s for Edgewood.