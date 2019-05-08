Varsity roundup (May 8): Bel Air continues winning ways, 15-0, over Edgewood

Bel Air’s girls lacrosse team ended the regular season with two wins and started the playoffs with their third straight victory on Wednesday. Riley Patrick made three saves and Isabel Gautreax had two saves and the host Bobcats (5-3) shut out Edgewood, 15-0, in a Class 3A North Section II quarterfinal.

The Rams fell to 4-5. Maggie Hall scored a game-high five goals for Bel Air, which travels to C. Milton Wright in a section semifinal on Friday.

Boys lacrosse

Archbishop Curley 17, Park 4: Josh Knapp had four goals and two assists and Andrew Jackson scored three goals to lead the host Friars (11-3, 10-1 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference) past the Bruins (4-7, 3-7). Curley locked up the top-seed in the upcoming league tournament and hosts St. John’s Catholic Prep at 4 p.m. in Friday’s regular-season finale.

Baseball

St. Mary’s 8, No. 13 McDonogh 3: The host Saints (4-17, 3-15 MIAA A Conference) handed the Eagles (14-12, 9-9) their fifth straight loss. St. Mary’s hosts John Carroll on Friday.

Boys’ Latin 7, Severn 2: Winning pitcher Sam Grace went seven innings, gave up two runs on five hits, walked two and struck out eight to lead the visiting Lakers (16-6, 13-5 MIAA B Conference) beat the Admirals (3-15, 3-13). Grace and Jack Fishell (2-for-2) each hit a double. The game was rescheduled after being rained out on May 2.

Softball

No. 4 Chesapeake-AA 6, No. 5 Severna Park 1: Winning pitcher Haley Downin worked seven innings, gave up one run on five hits, walked one and struck out nine as the host Cougars (16-3) beat the Falcons (15-4) on Tuesday. Campbell Kline hit a solo home run in the fifth inning for Severna Park’s lone run.